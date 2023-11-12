The U.S. Gov’t’s Top Priority: To Conquer Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

It’s not only congressional Democrats who are obsessed to conquer Russia; it is also congressional Republicans who are — especially the ones who control in the congress.

For example, on November 10th, the AP headlined “Mitch McConnell, standing apart in a changing GOP, digs in on his decades-long push against Russia”, and reported that “the long-time Republican leader in the U.S. Senate, McConnell has emerged as perhaps the strongest advocate in Congress for sending billions of dollars in American assistance to Ukraine as the country fights Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, aligning himself with President Joe Biden and majority Democrats in the process.” The warfare state is the only thing that is — and has been, since 1945 — solidly bipartisan in Washington, and especially against Russia (with only a brief let-up during 1991-99, while Russia’s Government under President Boris Yeltsin did eveything that America’s Government wanted).

On November 8th, the Democratic Party U.S. Senator Chris Murphy headlined “This Is an Existential Moment for Ukraine” and he chastized the few House Republicans that oppose and block sending $61 billion immediately to Ukraine. He said, “This is an existential moment. We’re at the zero hour with respect to Ukraine’s needs.”

There are two possible reasons why Senator Murphy said this: either he truly believes that “Ukraine’s needs” are more important, and a bigger part of a U.S. Senator’s obligation to support, than America’s needs (which are many and nothing about Ukraine is high on that list), or else he is grandstanding against the opposing political Party by pretending that the vast majority of congressional Republicans don’t place Ukraine at the top of their prioritly just like congressional Democrats such as Murphy do.

Nothing is as bipartisan in the U.S. Congress as is the support for any bill for weapons, sanctions, and anything else in order for the U.S. Government to conquer (“regime-change”) and so to control Russia and China — nothing at all. That is the #1 priority of the billionaires who control all of America’s international corporations and both of its political Parties; and, so, it is likewise the #1 priority of the U.S. Government.

Senator Murphy’s article said:

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Wednesday spoke at a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. national security interests in Ukraine. In his question to Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien [Nuland’s former post in 2014] and Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, Murphy asked how the United States can support Ukraine by making it more difficult for Russia to be able to sustain the current level of their military operation.

Murphy highlighted the urgent need to support Ukraine: “Listen, I don’t understand the games our Republican friends are playing with Ukraine aid. I think this is an existential moment. We’re at the zero hour with respect to Ukraine’s needs.”

On Russia’s reliance on oil and gas revenue to finance its war effort, Murphy said: “Russia started out spending about 4% of GDP on military endeavors. This budget for the upcoming year will have them spending 6% of GDP on their military. That puts them in the top five in the entire world in terms of the percentage of their economy dedicated to military spending. Note that number one on that list is Ukraine, that is spending 33% of its GDP. Thirty-three percent of its GDP on the military. But the IEA projects Russia’s share of globally traded oil is going to fall 50% by 2030, and their net income from gas sales is going to fall from $75 billion to $30 billion. You’re spending already 6% of your GDP, and you have a potentially catastrophic fall coming in oil and gas revenue. That is one of the things, maybe the primary factor that may push Russia to the table to try to drive a conclusion to this conflict.

A full transcript of Murphy’s exchange with O’Brien and Pyatt:

PYATT: “In terms of the structural decline in oil and gas revenue that Russia is confronting, we are working as hard as we can to accelerate that trend. We do that through two mechanisms; One is by accelerating our energy transition, both here in the United States but also globally, as the Biden administration has done through the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.

“But the other aspect of this is what we are doing systematically to reduce Russia’s future energy revenue. Just last week, for instance, we leveled new sanctions against a project in the Arctic, Arctic LNG 2, which is Novatech’s flagship LNG project, which Novatech set in motion with the aspiration of developing Russia as the largest LNG exporter in the world. Our objective is to kill that project. And we’re doing that through our sanctions working with our partners in the G7 and beyond. …

O’BRIEN: “Russia’s losing its lucrative markets. That’s what got it rich enough to afford this war. It’s losing out in the sectors of innovation that are going to drive economic development in the future.

“So we look at this and say, ‘does it put pressure on Putin to get to the table?’ Well, yes, it does. It’s going to take a little time. He started the war with $640 billion in a rainy day fund. By the start of this year, despite record profits last year, he was down around $580 billion. We immobilized $300 billion of that, and he spent down further from there. So that gives him a year, two years maybe of run room on that rainy day fund that all came from selling oil and gas. So that’s gone.

“The second thing is that we don’t see Russia able to play in the sectors that are going to drive innovation and economic growth in the future. The areas of quantum mechanics, artificial intelligence, the energy transition, including the new nuclear technologies that are coming on board. … Russia entangled countries in these long term networks of corruption, with generation-long ROSATOM contracts. We’re now competing for those again and taking those sectors away from Russia. That changes the long term prospect from what it was.

“The result of all this is we anticipate that Russia’s GDP is going to be at least 20% smaller by 2030 than it would be if Putin had not started this war. So it’s a long term strategic loss for him, and it creates a great opportunity for us in a number of important sectors.”

Everything in the U.S. Congress and in the White House is win-lose, with the underlying assumption being that in order to win, the opponent must become conquered. There is virtually no win-win thinking there. Everything is about conquest, and the top targets to become conquered are Russia and China, so that the U.S. Government will then control the entire world.

Right now, the total of U.S. Government spending on Ukraine after Russia, on 24 February 2022, finally responded to Obama’s coup in February 2014 that grabbed control of Ukraine’s government and turned it rabidly anti-Russian — responded to that coup on Russia’s doorstep by invading Ukraine so as to prevent any U.S. missile from becoming placed only 317 miles away from Russia’s central command in The Kremlin — has been $76.84B directly from the U.S. Government and $115B from the IMF that the U.S. Government controls, or a total of $191.94B; and America’s colonies (‘allies’) have spent an additional $168.16B, so that the grand total since 22 February 2022 has been $360B. President Biden is demanding that an additional $61B ‘needs’ to go to Ukraine right away, so that America can defeat Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine, with U.S.-and-‘allied’ weapons and tactical guidance. However, whereas blocking the U.S. from positioning a U.S. missile 317 miles (five minutes of missile-flying-time) away from The Kremlin is an existential necessity for Russia, there is nothing “existential” for America — in fact, no necessity at all — for it to keep the control over Ukraine’s government that the Obama-Biden regime won in February 2014 (and to which Russia finally responded on 24 February 2022).

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

