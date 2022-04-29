The Thing To Be Terrified Of Is Your Government – Dr. Michael Yeadon

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This interview with Dr. Michael Yeadon is nearly a year old yet still completely relevant. It also highlights his amazing prescience, as many of the forecasts he makes in it have since come to pass, such as his prediction that subsequent to the collective application of the experimental Covid inoculations we would see a massive onslaught of mysterious & ‘inexplicable’ premature deaths that, quite conveniently for Big Pharma, would be difficult ..if not completely impossible .. to connect directly back to the so-called ‘vaccines’ themselves.

Just like other top names in their respective fields of medical research & science, such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Robert Malone to name just a few (all of them subsequently lambasted & banned from most mainstream social media platforms as a result), Dr. Yeadon started-out by trying to analyze the situation from a medical perspective before quickly realizing that what he was looking at was not a medical emergency at all but rather a purposely concerted effort by vested interests to impose harshly draconian social changes & financial restructuring efforts under the guise of a feigned ‘pandemic.’ They even went so far as to change the definition of the word pandemic to suit their cause.

A powerful watch for anyone who wishes to learn more about what’s really going on here.

