There is more to Manafort’s stiff sentence that meets the eye, including much untold information about Manafort’s Ukraine lobbying efforts which were done in coordination with Obama’s Ukraine strategy to wedge Russia’s neighbor into the EU and NATO at all costs, including a violent government coup.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will await his trial for violating the FARA act (foreign lobbying charges) from a jail cell.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will await his trial for violating the FARA act (foreign lobbying charges) from a jail cell.

Two weeks after special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors dropped new accusations of witness tampering on Manafort, Obama appointed US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday revoked Manafort’s bail.

Manafort had been allowed to live in his Alexandria, Virginia, apartment under house arrest, wearing up to two ankle monitors.

Jackson’s strong arm order ended eight months of attempts by Manafort and his legal team to lighten his house arrest restrictions after he was charged and pleaded not guilty to foreign lobbying violations.

Judge Jackson told Paul Manafort in court…

“The harm in this case is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court’s system.”

The judge emphasized how she could not make enough rulings to keep him from speaking improperly with witnesses, after he had used multiple text messaging apps and called a potential witness on an Italian cellphone. Judge Jackson mocked Manafort saying…

“This is not middle school. I can’t take his cellphone. I thought about this long and hard, Mr. Manafort. I have no appetite for this.”

According to CNN, Manafort also entered a not guilty plea to two additional charges levied against him last week, of witness tampering and conspiracy to obstruct justice. In total, he faces seven criminal charges in DC federal court.

Three US marshals led Manafort out of the packed courtroom into the prisoner holding area immediately after the judge’s ruling. He was not placed in handcuffs. Before he disappeared through the door, he turned toward his wife and supporters and gave a stilted wave.

US President Trump tweeted following Manafort’s sentence…

“Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair!”

