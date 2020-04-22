The pink elephant in the room regarding COVID-19 and a ‘vaccine’.

Gentleman of The Duran…. I have nothing but the deepest respect for the work you are doing, but I fear you are missing the enormous pink elephant standing in the room. An elephant that as far as I am aware has not been addressed by anybody in any media outlet, be it MSM or independent.

COVID-19 (if it is indeed correctly designated) is part of the ‘cold’ family of viruses – it is not part of the influenza (aka flu) family of viruses. Crucially…there ARE NO VACCINES available for this particular virus family – there never have been and likely never will be. Some of the greatest minds in this field have tried and failed to find a cure. Cold viruses mutate and adapt too quickly for this to be viable. Hence why there is no cure for the common cold.

Therefore, if “someone” declares that they have a vaccine, there can only be 2 possible conclusions.

1) What they are giving you is NOT A VACCINE – it has an underlying, alternative effect.

2) This particular derivative of the cold virus was not a naturally evolved species – it was bio-engineered. A bio-engineered virus could have an inbuilt ‘vaccine backdoor’ incorporated into its chemical structure that would permit a vaccine to take effect. As discussed above – if it were a naturally occurring derivative this option would not be available as is evidenced by the fact that we have no vaccines to combat them.

As you can see, either option is extremely worrying. The first implies a malicious intent by “someone” to subtly (but profoundly in the mid-long term) damage the human host into which it’s injected. The second again implies malicious intent, but this time born out of financial motivation, one again that will become profound if its use is mandated.

Of course there does exist a final and most disturbing possibility – a hellish combination of the two…… a bio-engineered virus that can be vaccinated, and if made mandatory will not only generate vast amounts of profit but insidiously, has the potential to cause significant harm to the target.

Please could you discuss this in more detail as I fear it is something that more people need to understand.

