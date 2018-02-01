The Kremlin List is without the most famous man in the Kremlin

It seems that anyone in Russia who is, or is reputed to be a billionaire is automatically on the list. This seems to be the case irrespective of whether they are pro-Putin or not.

Putin himself – much to his chagrin – is not on the list. It is not clear why.

To say that publication of the list has been an anti-climax would be an understatement. After months of speculation about what new ferocious sanctions the US was about to impose on Russia and on the people named in the list, it is not an exaggeration to say that a mountain has moved and produced a mouse.

Some Democratic Congressmen were unable to hide their anger, and in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to appease them by assuring them that more sanctions against Russia were indeed on the way. Whether however they will ever come and how severe they will be if they do is however another matter.

