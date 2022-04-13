The Invisible Man (2022)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Join us in this 2022 film remake of the classic H.G. Wells novel as our zany protagonist, in real life just your average everyday swimming pool life guard whose hairy legs curl up and turn blond in the sun, discovers the secret to invisibility and uses it to surreptitiously sneak into a party whose guests include some of the highest ranking political figures of the US government, among them the president himself. Watch the antics unfold as our hero hilariously mingles unnoticed with the other unwary attendees and goes around furtively pinching the buttocks of senator’s wives and sniffing the hair of their children. It’ll make you laugh, then cry, then laugh again. But mostly you’ll cry ..especially once you realize that this same man has access to the nuclear launch codes.

“The funniest movie to come out in 2022! I give it 5 slaps!” –Will Smith

