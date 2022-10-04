The Gloves Come Off: Putin Denounces Western Degeneracy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NOTE: I’ve included a transcript to the above video excerpt of Putin’s speech (which was delivered Sept 30 at the Grand Kremlin Palace’s St George Hall), further down below after the intro so you don’t have to go bonkers trying to keep-up with the somewhat briskly paced onscreen translation.

Anyone familiar with Putin’s well-known characteristic tendency towards avoidance of engaging in public lambasting and/or inflammatory rhetoric will quickly notice the abrupt change of tone in this speech, a link to the entirety of which (remember, the video is just an excerpt) I’ve included at the end of this intro. It’s a must-read for anyone who truly would like to fathom Putin’s mindset, and by extension that of the vast majority of Russia’s population …who after all still clearly continue to support him.

About the speech itself, what can I say other than the guy seems to methodically hit each topic covered in his address like a metaphorical carpenter that carefully lines up his nails, then pile-drives each and every one of them into the wood with a nice solid square whack on the head! Speaking of carpenters, he even cites (gasp!) Christian scripture! Next thing you know he’ll probably start claiming that there exist only 2 genders, that men don’t have uteruses and that having sex with my pet Fido is somehow morally questionable.

(Don’t worry about that last bit with Fido, it was just hyperbole and sarcasm.)

So there you have it: while the Exceptional Nation unashamedly drone-bombs weddings, soccer matches, birthday parties and funerals, openly promotes pedophilia, brutishly jails political dissenters, flagrantly stokes social chaos, brashly commits terrorist acts against civilian infrastructure, brazenly steals foreign natural resources, daringly runs a Ponzi Scheme economy, crassly bamboozles elections, and insolently runs an international clandestine web of torture centers …these evil Russians® have the audacity to go around citing Jesus Christ whilst insisting on trying to solve everything with “diplomacy.” The temerity!

Don’t worry, that was also just hyperbole and sarcasm.

Putin’s Speech, St George Hall, Grand Kremlin Palace – Sept 30,2022 (excerpt)

“Let’s answer some very simple questions for ourselves. Now I would like to return to what I said and want to address also all citizens of the country – not just the colleagues that are in the hall – but all citizens of Russia: do we want to have here, in our country, in Russia, “parent number one, parent number two and parent number three” (they have completely lost it!) instead of mother and father? Do we want our schools to impose on our children, from their earliest days in school, perversions that lead to degradation and extinction? Do we want to drum into their heads the ideas that certain other genders exist along with women and men and to offer them gender reassignment surgery? Is that what we want for our country and our children? This is all unacceptable to us. We have a different future of our own.

Let me repeat that the dictatorship of the Western elites targets all societies, including the citizens of Western countries themselves. This is a challenge to all. This complete renunciation of what it means to be human, the overthrow of faith and traditional values, and the suppression of freedom are coming to resemble a “religion in reverse” – pure Satanism. Exposing false messiahs, Jesus Christ said in the Sermon on the Mount: “By their fruits ye shall know them.” These poisonous fruits are already obvious to people, and not only in our country but also in all countries, including many people in the West itself.”

