The German government has declared a complete stopping «Defender Europe 20»

According to the official Bundestag representative, the the U.S.-led multinational Exercise «Defender Europe 20» has been cancelled.

At the meeting of the Defense Committee, Inspector General Zorn and Bernd Schütt, Head of the Strategy and Deployment Department at the Federal Ministry of Defense commented on the manoeuvre:

«All the exercises in Poland, Lithuania and Germany have been cancelled. The US soldiers and the equipment currently in Poland are to be transferred back to Germany «at some point». The US personnel and equipment currently in Germany are to be transferred back by the summer, if Corona allows it.»

Thus, the German government has now finally clarified that this senseless and dangerous manoeuvre has been stopped.

It is reported on the site of the member of the German politician, member of the of the defense committee at Bundestag, Alexander Neu.

Alexander Neu highlights the importance of the ending of this senseless and dangerous manoeuvre. Also he rejects future manoeuvres, whatever they are called and by whomever they are carried out.

Unfortunately, in fact the «Defender Europe 20» is going on. There are a lot of proofs of it in the media.

Two days ago 150 american personell arrived in Poland from the USA in support of «Defender Europe 20».

Poland and USA military continue practicing allied interoperability in Drawsko Pomorskie at Training Area.

Thus, while the WHO declares the global pandemic and Europeans are facing increasing containment measures, thousands of American soldiers are staying in Europe to demonstrate the NATO strength putting at risk national military personnel and locals.

I call upon you to support the petition against «Defender Europe 20». We demand a complete stopping of manoeuvres.

The United States now has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world with more than 82,000, according to health officials. But in spite of this fact American military is still coming from the |USA to Europe.

Stop «Defender Europe 20» and all the military exercises in fact.

