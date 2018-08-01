The fake news surrounding the Maria Butina story (Video)

Maria Butina has not been charged with being a Russian spy.

She communicated with her colleagues, mentors, friends, and family via Instagram, Twitter and email…very unusual communication patterns for a trained Kremlin spy.

Maria loved guns and loved the United States.

Irregardless of the logical conclusion that this was no spy (far from it, she was an ambitious Russian girl trying to make her way in America) mainstream media, left and right, continues to report that Maria Butina was a Russian red sparrow.

There are no legal documents that charge Maria with being a spy or of having committed espionage. To date Maria faces one count of conspiracy and one count of not registering as an agent of Russia under the FARA Act.

US federal prosecutors have refused to turn over documents to her defense team leaving her lawyers in the dark. Prosecutors want to seal evidence in their case against Maria, essentially shutting down her entire defense capabilities, as the Russian national faces 15 years in prison…her crime, being Russian in the United States at a time when Russia hysteria and racism is hitting dangerous levels.

– Butina's lawyer said they think she should be able to get materials that were in her possession before her arrest (like her diary, notes, material on her computer) without the restrictions of a protective order. Lawyer said they'd be willing to agree not to share with the media — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 25, 2018

Via RT…