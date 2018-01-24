The existence of a Deep State “secret society” confirmed by whistleblower (Video)

Last week The Duran reported on what may be the biggest scandal to rock US politics, as former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch knew well in advance of FBI Director James Comey’s 2016 press conference that he would recommend against charging Hillary Clinton, according to information turned over to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday.

John Ratcliffe (R-TX) said after reviewing the new text messages he believes there may have been a “secret society of folks” within the DOJ and FBI working against Donald Trump.

Now the Deep State “secret society” has been confirmed by a whistleblower.

Zerohedge is reporting that a whistleblower has revealed to Congress that clandestine, offsite meetings between high ranking FBI and DOJ took place in which officials discussed ways to undermine President Trump after the 2016 election, Rep. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Fox News on Tuesday.

The revelation confirms the existence of a Deep State “secret society” alluded to in text messages released last Friday between two anti-Trump FBI employees tasked with investigating both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“The secret society — we have an informant talking about a group holding secret meetings off-site,” Johnson said. “We have to continue to dig into it,” he added. “This is not a distraction. This is biased, potentially corruption at the highest levels of the FBI.” -The Hill

Zerohedge recaps: we now have text messages between Strzok and Page referencing an “insurance policy” and a “secret society” of people within the DOJ and FBI who came together in the “immediate aftermath” of the 2016 election to undermine President Trump… and a whistleblower who has now told Congress that’s exactly what happened in the form of secret, offsite meetings between officials at the two agencies.