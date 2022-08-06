The EU’s Death By 1000 (Self-Inflicted) Cuts

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Take that Putin! Now you’ve been warned: either withdraw your troops entirely from the Ukraine and surrender unconditionally to Elensky …or face the eternal wrath of us punching ourselves in our own faces until you finally do. Your choice big guy.
(Let’s see if I can beat eagle-eyed Alex Christoforou to his Clown World List with this one!)
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Since the European puppets who follow America apparently have frozen brains, they should have no need of more coldness. But if they get desperate, they can always bicycle up to the Arctic and chip off a piece of glacier. Just don’t get caught by the Greens.
Next no freezers, then it get really bad in eu-scam.
Putin is single handedly saving our world from globalist jews and their minions !!