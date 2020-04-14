The Elites Fighting Desperately Against Global Slave Revolt

Elites fighting desperately against Global Slave Revolt

There can be no doubt about it… Planet Earth is in the middle of a Slave Revolt!

We are living through times that will be written about thousands of years from now. We are witnessing the overthrow of an ancient control system involving murder, lies, and bribery. The inbred family group controlling this system of Babylonian debt slavery is called the Khazarian Mafia… or more simply the Cabal. The epicenter of this revolt is the United States.

Although there are huge clouds of disinformation being spewed out by all sides, let’s try to summarize what’s going on. The trigger event was the bankruptcy of the Cabal owned UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION on February 16th, 2020, a date that will live on in history. The Chinese, in essence, told the Cabal they would no longer accept their debt certificates. Instead, they said that from now on payment is required in gold or other things that really exist.

The Cabal, anticipating this event, tried to bow the Chinese into submission with a failed biological weapons attack and a more successful electromagnetic attack using 5G and satellites. This attack probably caused millions of casualties in Wuhan, China, according to CIA sources who secretly visited Wuhan after the attack.

Meanwhile, the bankruptcy of the U.S. Corporation triggered an undeclared civil war in the United States that is still raging on. Here is how British MI6 intelligence views the situation.

“It appears to be the restoration of the First Federal Republic over the second secret (Masonic) illegal constitution. The collaterals suggest the CEO of the Colony Corporation of the District of Columbia has been sworn into the correct constitution. Civil war is on the horizon there.”

That is why U.S. President Donald Trump no longer uses the Presidential seal.

Pentagon sources say: “Martial law is complete as all 50 states are under disaster declarations, joint special operations command (JSOC) has received marching orders, and Trump declares himself a wartime president.” That’s why one million reserve troops have been mobilized.

“It appears the top dogs of Hollywood, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and others, may have been detained or kept under house arrest,” the sources say.

At the same time several U.S. states, notably California, have declared themselves independent from the regime in Washington DC. California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “as a nation-state” California would acquire the hospital supplies that the federal government has failed to provide and might even “export some of those supplies to states in need.” https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-04-09/california-declares-independence-from-trump-s-coronavirus-plans

Two separate personal contacts living in California report they have seen tanks on the streets there. There are also multiple non-natural earthquakes being detected around the Area 51 base in Nevada and the military underground bases in California.

Pentagon sources say “Cabal tunnels stretch from Mexico to Canada, so war on…

Mexican Cartels was declared to stop the flow of drugs, arms, humans, children, terrorists, and money.”

There is also a crackdown taking place in Israel the Pentagon sources say, noting “Israel under Passover lockdown may make it easy to round up war criminals and terrorists.”

The culling in Israel appears to have started with the “coronavirus death” of former Israeli Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron who has called for the murder of Jews who marry non-Jews. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-israel-bakshidoron/former-israeli-chief-rabbi-dies-after-contracting-coronavirus-idUSKCN21U0VY?il=0&utm_source=reddit.com

This war is by no means over and the elite are fighting back hard. This is seen, for example, in the call to vaccinate everyone with what is likely to be a cocktail of toxic substances including microchips, CIA sources say.

