The dots between Imran Awan, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Seth Rich begin to connect

The Gateway Pundit reported that earlier this week that Washington DC area detective Rod Wheeler tweeted out about the high profile arrest of former DNC Chair IT specialist Imran Awan.

Rod Wheeler told his Twitter followers there may be a connection to Imran Awan’s arrest and “other” local cases.

The “other” local case Wheeler refers to in his tweet is the unsolved Seth Rich murder.

Wasserman Schultz aide arrested trying to leave the country https://t.co/UypKvCbQfL via @politico — rod wheeler (@rodwheeler) July 26, 2017

Follow the arrest of Awan closely. Connect the dots to “other” cases. (hint, hint) Just the beginning. Stay tuned. — rod wheeler (@rodwheeler) July 26, 2017

World Net Daily is now reporting on Seth Rich attending a party with Washington DC IT workers the night of his death…

During the course of his investigation of Rich’s mysterious murder, Wheeler claims, he learned something peculiar that he hadn’t heard before: Rich attended a party with numerous IT workers the night he was killed. After the party, Rich went to Lou’s City Bar, the last known location where he was seen before his murder. Wheeler said he was determined to learn more about the IT party and who was in attendance, but all his questions have gone unanswered. “Seth attended that party, and I wanted to know who else was at that party. But I could never find out,” Wheeler said. “When I went back to ask other people who should have known who was at that party – these were people who were close to Seth – they told me, ‘You don’t need to know who was at that party because it had nothing to do with his death.’” Uncovering more details about the attendees of the party is essential in the Rich homicide investigation, Wheeler contends. “He was at the party before he went to the bar. What you do in a murder investigation is you work backward. You want to trace the victim’s steps as far back as you can – who was that person around the day before? – as far back as you can,” he said. “What was interesting is when I am told as an investigator that I don’t need to talk to people who were at the party. It makes you wonder why.”

As WND reported, last week, federal agents arrested Awan, the IT aide of Wasserman Schultz and the top suspect in a major Democratic hacking scandal, at Dulles Airport in Virginia as he tried to flee the U.S. and fly to the Mideast.

Awan’s arrest came just one day after reports emerged that the FBI had seized numerous “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from Awan’s previous residence. The former House IT staffer is suspected of stealing sensitive information from the office computers of numerous Democratic Party lawmakers and sending that data to a secret server. Awan and his family members, all of whom worked as IT professionals for members of Congress, were banned from the House network Feb. 2, 2017, by the House Sergeant at Arms. Despite the rapidly escalating scandal that potentially involves multiple federal crimes, Awan had been kept on the payroll of former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who circumvented the ban by having him “advise” her office. In the wake of WikiLeaks posting damaging internal emails during the 2016 election, Wasserman Schultz resigned from her post as DNC chairwoman and blamed the scandal on an alleged hacking by Russians. After the emails became public, Donna Brazile, who served as interim DNC chairwoman following Wasserman Schultz’s resignation, initially claimed the messages were fabricated. Then she alleged Russians stole the emails. The FBI requested access to the DNC’s server to determine who was responsible for the breach. According to former FBI Director James Comey, the DNC refused to grant access to its server. Awan reportedly possessed the password to the iPad Wasserman Schultz used when the DNC emails were provided to WikiLeaks. Meanwhile, some have speculated that Rich – who worked in the voter analysis division of the DNC and was brutally murdered on July 10, 2016, on a street near his Washington home – was an inside source who leaked party insider emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential race.

Conservative101 reports how Hannity and Rivera are now vocally connecting Awan, Schultz and Rich…