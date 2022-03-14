The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

One person we know, the husband of one of our friends at church (he rarely comes to services), is in the Russian military. He was activated and is now in the war zone. His take on it was this: “If President Putin had NOT launched the military operation when he did, we would be fighting inside Russian territory now.”

He has a point – as this thing was ramping up, just before President Putin signed the recognition of the Donbass republics as independent, or maybe just after – there were reports of Ukrainian shells being lobbed into Rostov, which is on the Russian side.

The US was busy at that point talking about the inevitability of Russians doing a “False Flag” operation to frame Ukraine and have a pretext to attack it. I cannot say that the Rostov incident was or was not this – because after it happened, everything sort of got lost in the rush of the actions after the war itself actually started, and the “information – or DIS information war went into high gear.”

I can say this – There are two radically different models in play about how information about this crisis is disseminated.

1. The Western / US (with Fox News as my chosen prototype) is not about news as *information* as much as it is about *entertainment.* – I suspect that this is the same for all the 24 hour networks because they need to have ways to sensationalize what is otherwise a very slow-moving, boring topic. Remember how it was in the 1970s when we had only a thirty minute cycle on one or two news radio stations, no talk radio and no cable news!

Because of this, the Western media just pumps out all kinds of stuff. The Ukrainians know this, and they also know how to play this game really well. Therefore, a tremendous amount of the “reporting” we see of the war comes from Ukrainian or American sources, which are often false and/or conflated with one another. Fake scenes are used and so on. See my piece in the Duran about this. It is blatant, deliberate and designed to both sensationalize the war AND to polarize American opinions, and our people are already psychologically weakened by luxurious living, antidepressants, and two years of COVID propaganda. They are very susceptible to the sloppiest kinds of propaganda.

2. The Russian style of reporting on the war is essentially *not to*. The Ministry of Defense issues very terse reports a few times a day at most, usually less. We get almost ZERO “stories” about any heroism of any Russian soldiers, and very little information about any battles – I can tell you that I do not know what has been won or lost by Russia according to Russian sources. I know that sometimes there are ceasefires as the negotiations sessions take place, but when they are over the operation is reported to be recommenced.

These two ways of reporting information work against the Russians as far as the Western viewer is concerned, because there is so little information coming out here about the war that there is nothing to report, and certainly nothing sensational. This leads to the reporting looking and sounding the way it does.

But there is still more to this war!

I am going to take this writing and copy it to a new newspiece, but you are getting it first here. Thank you for guiding my thoughts by your questions!

