The Digital Gulag

For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, ‘Abba, Father.’ The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. Now if we are children, then we are heirs – heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory. Romans 8:14-17

We in the collective West of the USA, British Commonwealth and the European Union have this notion that we live in a free society. A freedom that has been hard fought for over many centuries, from the Magna Carta through the Reformation, the Age of Enlightenment, two world wars; culminating in the fall of the Berlin Wall. In addition to the blood of the soldiers that has been spilled on the battlefields, our national anthems speak of our freedom. Our politicians constantly remind us of the “importance” of our “freedoms and democracy.”

Land of Hope and Glory: “Land of hope and glory, Mother of the free”

Rule Britannia: “Rule Britannia, Britannia, rule the waves, Britons never, never, shall be slaves.”

Advance Australia Fair: “Australians all let us rejoice, For we are young and free..”

God Defend New Zealand: “Hear our voices, we entreat, God defend our free land.”

Star Spangled Banner: “…land of the free and home of the brave.”

O Canada: “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee, God keep our land glorious and free!”



However, it goes without saying that the last few years have caused many of us to question whether we are still a free people. I would argue that our “freedom” is now just an illusion. Rather than the very real and present threat of the Nazi jackboot, the threat that our forefathers could discern.

