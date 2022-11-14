The Curious Case of Russia’s Missing Air Force

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As the conflict between Russia & Ukraine (plus friends) continues to drag on, one thought has remained constant in my mind: why isn’t Russia prevailing, as it so clearly should be? And how is it that the Ukrainians can still manage to move around troops and armor in the open with such ease, after all, doesn’t Russia enjoy total & complete air dominance? These two questions baffled me and led me to do some further digging.

Well, long story short, turns out that Russia doesn’t enjoy total & complete air dominance. From the very start, Russia has inexplicably chosen to fight Ukraine with one hand (its best hand, I might add) tied behind its back. A fact that few have commented upon, much less apparently even realized, including right here on The Duran. The issue you see, is that for some utterly incomprehensible reason Russia has chosen to not use its vast air power in order to decisively win and end this conflict. A fact which explains, for example, how the Ukrainians were recently able to successfully advance across the vast swaths of open, treeless farmland that almost completely surround Kherson.

The video above offers some possible explanations for this, as do the links I’ve included in this intro. But there is one core issue they do not address, and that is: What kind of world leader would paint himself into a corner, as Putin has apparently just done, by initiating a military conflict whilst purposely choosing to not utilize his best resources?

I guess we’ll just have to include this new dilemma into my list of other inconvenient questions I’ve posted in the past.

