The brutality of the Korean War made General MacArthur “vomit” (Video)

It is often called the forgotten war…

Having just been fired as commander of allied forces in Korea, a defiant Douglas MacArthur went before the US Congress and spoke of human suffering so horrifying that it caused the US General to vomit.

The general told members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, “I have never seen such devastation.”

When MacArthur spoke those words in May 1951, the Korean War was less than a year old.

Casualties, he estimated, were already surpassing 1 million.

“I have seen, I guess, as much blood and disaster as any living man” he added, “and it just curdled my stomach.”

At that time, the General MacArthur was not yet six years removed from having presided over the atomic bomb strikes on Japan’s during World War II.