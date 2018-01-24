Terrified Democrats and Deep State operatives are working overtime to blame #ReleaseTheMemo on Russian trolls

The timeline of the ‘missing’ text messages spans a 5 month period which begins on December 14, 2016 and goes through to May 17, 2017, which happens to be the same day Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel for the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

“Jawdropping” text messages recently discovered have FBI agent Peter Strzok claiming that as far as Trump-Russia collusion is concerned “there’s no big there there”…and even more frightening messages have been discovered exposing a ‘secret society’ of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI to include Page and Strzok, to be working against him [Donald Trump].”

One cannot fault US President Trump for taking to Twitter Tuesday morning to blast the text message scandal unfolding within the FBI and DOJ.

Trump tweeted…

“Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung!”

Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

Zerohedge summarizes how a now terrified Democrat-Deep State cabal is working overtime to blame the entire #ReleaseTheMemo movement on, you guessed it, Russian trolls…

Last week, a four page memo detailing FBI abuse of FISA warrants against the Trump campaign was circulated within the US House of Representatives

Amid calls from several Congressional Republicans, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo immediately went viral

In an effort to downplay genuine public concern, a “Russian propaganda” tracking website used primarily by Democrats and Neoconservatives has suggested that #ReleaseTheMemo went viral thanks to Russian bots

California Reps. Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter CEO’s on Tuesday, asking that they take action against the Russian scourge

Meanwhile, Twitter’s internal analysis of the hashtag has thus far found that authentic American accounts, not Russians, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo, according to The Daily Beast

Zerohedge further reports that despite 63 GOP lawmakers petitioning for the release of an explosive four-page memo detailing FISA warrant abuse against the Trump campaign, California Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff have fired off an embarrassing letter to the CEO’s of Twitter and Facebook, imploring the social media giants to take action against Russian bots pushing the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. (Feinstein, ironically, #ReleasedTheTranscripts of closed-door Congressional testimony by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson in early January in an effort to influence public opinion).

securingdemocracy.org

According to Zerohedge, using information gleaned from the “Alliance for Securing Democracy” propaganda website which supposedly tracks 600 Twitter accounts “linked to Russian influence operations” and counts Neocon Bill Kristol as an advisor – the letter from Feinstein and Schiff reads in part:

Dear Mr. Dorsey and Mr. Zuckerberg: We seek your companies’ urgent assistance. Public reports indicate that accounts linked to the Russian government are again exploiting Twitter and Facebook platforms in an effort to manipulate Public opinion. These recent Russian efforts are intended to influence congressional action and undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation… …we seek your assistance in our efforts to counter Russia’s continuing efforts to manipulate public opinion and undermine American democracy and the rule of law… …Several Twitter hashtags, including #ReleaseTheMemo, calling for release of these talking points attacking the Mueller investigation were born in the hours after the Committee vote. According to the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy, this effort gained the immediate attention and assistance of social media accounts linked to Russian influence operations. By Friday, January 19, 2018, the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag was “the top trending hashtag among Twitter accounts believed to be operated by Kremlin-linked groups.” Its use had “increased by 286,700 percent” and was being used “100 times more than any other hashtag” by accounts linked to Russian influence campaigns. These accounts are also promoting an offer by WikiLeaks to pay up to $1 million to anyone who leaks this classified partisan memo. If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors… …We understand Facebook at Twitter have developed significant expertise in identifying inauthentic and malicious accounts. Further, your forensic investigations into Russian government exploitation of your platforms during the 2016 U.S. election have helped expose to the American public the vast extend of Russia’s covert influence efforts. We therefore request that your companies conduct an in-depth forensic examination of this real-time activity on your platforms…”

The Daily Beast refutes Alliance for Securing Democracy’s claims noting that internal Twitter sources confirm the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag has been pushed by Americans.

a knowledgeable source says that Twitter’s internal analysis has thus far found that authentic American accounts, and not Russian imposters or automated bots, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo. There are no preliminary indications that the Twitter activity either driving the hashtag or engaging with it is either predominantly Russian. In short, according to this source, who would not speak to The Daily Beast for attribution, the retweets are coming from inside the country. The source pointed to influential American users on the right, including Donald Trump Jr., with his 2.49 million followers, pushing the hashtag forward. It’s become a favorite of far-right Republican congressmen, including Steve King, who claimed the still-secret memo shows the FBI was behaving “worse than Watergate” in one viral tweet. Mark Meadows called it an “absolutely shocking” display of “FISA abuses,” referring to a counterintelligence process.

Democrat Adam Schiff, who has pegged his entire career on the Trump-Russia collusion story, is in full panic mode…

Adam Schiff’s office is now hanging up on citizens calling to say they are not Russian Bots. — B (@B75434425) January 23, 2018

GOP lawmakers (not Kremlin lawmakers) are aggressively pushing for the release of said memo…

Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency. pic.twitter.com/r2RJnLNaUL — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 19, 2018

Just read the classified doc @HPSCI re FISA abuse. I’m calling for its immediate public release w/relevant sourced material. The public must have access ASAP! #Transparency — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018

The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) nods his head *Yes* before conceding he can’t talk specifics when Sean Hannity asks if Comey knew about FISA abuses. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/CyldDY4CuZ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Senators Feinstein and Schiff are openly being mocked…

Schiff and Feinstein (who have done nothing but leak/obstruct) sent a letter to Twitter’s CEO Dorsey & Facebook CEO Zuckerberg demanding they investigate “Russian bots & trolls” surrounding the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. This is how desperate they’ve become. h/t @ByronYork pic.twitter.com/VNWpetKkhW — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 23, 2018

#MondayMotivation is a Russian plot to destroy American democracy according to the ever ridiculous ‘Hamiliton 68’. But don’t worry, Senator Feinstein and Congressman Schiff will surely call for a Congressional investigation. https://t.co/Q1iCzGKx4W pic.twitter.com/G0mP3oPRAY — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) January 23, 2018

Hey Schiff and Feinstein.. Keep trying to distract from the actual memo with your “muh Russian bots” hysteria. The American people can see right through it. https://t.co/d5KREmsCBm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 23, 2018

Both Schiff and Feinstein complain about the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag being in the top social media trends and claim it can’t possibly be concerned Americans; they are Russian bots.#facepalm — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 23, 2018

Assuming this is real, Schiff & Feinstein trying to convince the CEO’s of Facebook & Twitter to ‘crack down’ on the ‘Russian bot’ driven ‘fake’ call to #ReleaseTheMemo is beyond pathetic. https://t.co/qIYaK9AGOJ — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) January 23, 2018

Feinstein and Schiff’s pathetic letter to Facebook and Twitter CEOs, begging them to pin the memo release movement on Russia…