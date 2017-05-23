Ten shocking images captured after the Manchester Arena terrorist attack

Manchester terror attack leaves at least 22 dead – including children – and 59 injured.

The moment of the reported explosion at a Manchester, UK, arena can be seen and heard from this dashcam video.

Keep your eye on the far left of the video to see the flashing light of the bomb blast.

Ariana Grande tweeted that she is “broken” following attack at Manchester Arena, after she had begun to wrap up her show…

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Here are ten shocking images captured after the attack. WARNING some images are GRAPHIC…