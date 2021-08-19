Taliban lectures Facebook on Free Speech and censorship 🤡
Donald Trump Jr. says Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is ‘not wrong’ after he criticized Facebook for censorship
A Taliban spokesman said a question about freedom of speech in Afghanistan should be directed to Facebook. The spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, made the remarks the group’s first press conference since taking Kabul. In response, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “LOL… Also not wrong.” When it comes to claims that Facebook is engaged in censorship, Donald Trump Jr.
“Questions Should Be Asked”: Twitter Gives Taliban A Platform While Banning American Dissidents
Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News, Questions continue to swirl over why some social media platforms like Twitter are giving the Taliban, a terrorist organization under U.S. law, a public platform having permanently banned American dissidents and the President of the United States himself.
