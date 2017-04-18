Syrian calls on UN to pressure “Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France, UK and US to stop support for ISIS”

The sovereign, internationally recognized state of Syria has strongly denounced the deadly Takfiri bomb attack targeting buses carrying people from two Shia-majority villages in the northwestern province of Idlib.
The government of Syria called on the United Nations to hold responsible the countries that fund terrorists and provide them with weapons and ammunition. Those nations were identified by the Syrian Foreign Ministry as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France, the UK and the United States.
At least 126 people, including 68 children, were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries on bus attack which happened this last Saturday.
Little media attention has been given to the horrific attack which saw a bomber blow up an explosive-laden car, ripping through multiple buses carrying evacuees from Kefraya and Foua villages in Idlib, as they were waiting in al-Rashidin district to enter the city of Aleppo.
In two letters to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council on Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said the barbaric attack clearly revealed that the terror groups, particularly Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist groups, had been wearied by Syria’s repeated victories.
The ministry’s statement also stressed the need for coordinating international attempts aimed at battling terrorism in the Arab country and the necessity of full cooperation with Damascus in any counter-terrorism endeavor.
Elsewhere in the statement, the ministry said that some countries that claimed they supported human rights showed that their policies were aimed at more killings and destruction when they refused to condemn the deadly bus attack as a crime against humanity.
It added that the Saturday bombing complemented the US attack on the Shayrat Airfield in Homs Province with a barrage of 59 Tomahawk missiles on April 7, which caused some 15 fatalities, including civilians.
On Saturday, the UN condemned the bombing in al- Rashidin, calling on “the parties to ensure the safety and security of those waiting to be evacuated.”
The Syrian Foreign Ministry further called on the UN to pressure main supporters of terrorists operating inside the Middle Eastern country, namely Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France, the UK and the US, to stop their support for terrorist groups.