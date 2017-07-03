Syria warns that joint relationtion with Russia could be a consequence of US aggression

This is the first time a Syrian government minister has linked a Syrian response to American aggression with that of Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad issued a stern warning to the US, should Washington act upon statements from last week week promising that Syria would pay a “heavy price” for a chemical attack.

Syria no longer has chemical weapons as the US itself acknowledged in 2014.

This of course has not stopped terrorists from making videos claiming that such an attack has occurred, a stunt that Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed as “propaganda”.

Today Faisal Mekdad said the following in respect of American threats and the American proclivity to assume that al-Qaeda propaganda is actual intelligence,

“Washington must thoroughly study (possible) actions of Damascus and Moscow in response to any new aggression”.

This is the first time that a Syrian government minister has explicitly linked a Syrian response to American aggression with a coordinated Russian response.

It follows from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement last week stating that any American acts of aggression towards Syria would result in a response from Russia that would be “dignified and proportional”.