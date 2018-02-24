STUNNING: Three Broward County Deputies waited outside Florida school during shooting massacre (Video)

The entire US law enforcement system failed.

The schools system failed, the local police failed, the Florida state bureaucracy failed, officers on duty failed, the FBI failed.

The government’s first duty is to protect its citizens, and they failed miserably in Florida.

The same government officials who failed to protect students from a known threat, are now saying Americans have no right to protect themselves.

The Gateway Pundit reports that the armed officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School waited outside while crazed killer Nikolas Cruz was inside the building gunning down students.

ABC News reported…

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas school resource officer has been suspended without pay after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said video shows him taking up a defensive position during the shooting but never entering the school. Israel announced Thursday that the decision to suspend Deputy Scot Peterson was made after reviewing video from the shooting and taking statements from witnesses and Peterson himself, Israel said. “He should have went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer,” Israel said. Peterson was armed and on campus during the shooting Israel said. Since he met the requirements for retirement, Peterson opted to resign after he was told he was being suspended, Israel said.

In a stunning development, CNN reported on Friday thatthree Broward County Sheriff’s Deputies waited outside the school during the shooting. Instead of rushing in to stop the shooter, the police literally sat outside and waited.

CNN reports…

When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school. With direction from the Broward deputies who were outside, Coral Springs police soon entered the building where the shooter was. New Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, and two of those deputies and an officer from Sunrise, Florida, joined the Coral Springs police as they went into the building.

Many police officers were surprised to find that not only the armed school resource officer but 3 other Broward County sheriff’s deputies were outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting crisis and hadn’t entered, sources tell CNN https://t.co/NmW076ZQbz pic.twitter.com/QwruFVOyzc — CNN International (@cnni) February 23, 2018

Mike Cernovich summarizes the sad state of events that unfolded with law enforcement…

Immediate calls for gun control, but now we’ve learned – FBI did not act on tip. – Local police called 39 times. – School officer HID when shooting happened, listening in safety the entire time. Will there be town hall to confront these failures by police at all levels? — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 23, 2018