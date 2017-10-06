Strange and scary moments from Vegas gunmen’s brother’s interview (Video)

The brother of the Las Vegas shooter has become a person of interest for many on the internet trying to make some sense of a horrible mass shooting devoid of motive.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Eric Paddock, the brother of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, is receiving a growing level of scrutiny, as the motive behind the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history is still unknown. A video posted to YouTube by NHC captures all the “best,” most bizarre moments from interviews Eric Paddock gave to the media.

Below is a second, more extensive video showing more bizarre moments from Eric Paddock’s interviews with the press.

Hollywood Gossip details Paddock’s interview…

His brother, Eric, has now given a second, bewildered interview.

In it, he rambles, he cries, and generally demonstrates that the worst week of your life is also the worst time to give an interview.

The level-headed decision for someone of means to do when they find themselves in Eric Paddock’s situation is to hire a short-term representative, be it an attorney or even just a well-spoken family friend.

When you are distraught, any statements should be made in writing until you’re confident that you can give a solid interview and stay on topic.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult if not impossible to make level-headed decisions when your entire world has just been rocked.