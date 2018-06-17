Stormy Daniels’ lawyer is now blaming Russia and Putin for his legal misfortunes (Video)

According to the Daily Beast, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels is now blaming the Russians for “trying to plant damaging stories about him in media outlets,” suggesting that he has been to Moscow and had a “liaison” with multiple Russian women.

Avenatti did not offer concrete proof to support the claim, but said two media figures and a high-ranking American intelligence official have all told him about the alleged Russian effort. “They’re doing it because they see me as a threat, a considerable threat,” he said. “If we weren’t a threat, none of this would be happening.” Avenatti said Russians have also been saying he previously represented Russian and Ukrainian legal interests before the U.S. government. He said he has never represented any Russian or Ukrainian entities.

Getting a bitter taste of his own fake news medicine, Avenatti said…

“They were trying to claim that I too had taken a trip to Moscow. I’ve never been to Moscow in my life, I’ve never traveled to Russia in my life.” “They suggested that I had had a liaison with multiple women in Russia. I found that to be rather ironic.”

The irony is that the liberal left establishment started an entire Special Counsel investigation into “Russian collusion” based on a fake British spy dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton, which makes the exact same claims about Trump and “Russian prostitutes” that are now boomeranging back at liberal left media shill Michael Avenatti.

Via Zerohedge…

Since representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, skeletons in Avenatti’s closet have been pouring out – in large part due to reporting by the Daily Caller as well as citizen journalists. Questions have emerged over who’s funding Avenatti, how he was privy to Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s bank records – and how exactly did he obtain banking transactions for two men also named Michael Cohen, who he wrongly accused in a seven-page “dossier” released this week. Other questions have come to light over a bankrupt coffee chain Avenatti left in smoldering ashes with $5 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS, an alleged $160,000 owed for unpaid coffee, and over 45 lawsuits filed in connection with the failed venture.

All the theatrics, hypocrisy, and irony was not lost on Tucker Carlson, who took a few minutes during his Fox News Show to call out “Creepy Porn Lawyer” for his obvious stupidity, when jumping on the “blame Russia” bandwagon.

Carlson trotted out a huge list of all the things Russia is now being blamed for by establishment liberal including “The NRA”, “BREXIT”, “Jill Stein”, and “Bombings in Syria”.

Tucker notes that such scheming in order to prop up their puppet Donald Trump, is “a credit to slavic vigor” noting that “they are amazing those Russians.”

Here is the brilliant Tucker Carlson video below. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

