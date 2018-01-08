Steve Bannon apologizes to Trump family, then mocks Paul Manafort and “duplicitous, cunning” Russians

Steve Bannon has finally broken his silence over comments attributed to him in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book, that has relaunched a liberal campaign to declare Trump as mentally unfit to hold the office of US President.

Bannon’s apology was directed mainly at POTUS Trump and his family (notably Donald Trump, Jr.), but no dispute into what was written by Wolff was declared in Bannon’s statement…which would appear to imply that at least with regard to Bannon’s quotes, Wolff got it right.

Bannon did manage to jump onto the “hate Paul Manafort – evil Russia” bandwagon, by stating that his mocking of the Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer was “aimed at Paul Manafort” who “should have known they [Russians] are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends.”

Steve Bannon once again proves that in America 2018, when you find yourself in a bind simply blame Russia.

Jack Posobiec posted Bannon’s statement on his twitter account…

The Duran noted that pushback against ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff ramped up last week with conservatives vehemently backing POTUS Trump, and even some unlikely media sources like the Washington Post calling Wolff’s credibility into question.

Bannon lost the war of words with Trump, and now Axios reports that Trump’s former strategy chief is trying to get back on the President’s good side by drafting an apology letter to be delivered to Trump and his family.

Zerohedge reports that in his statement, Bannon praises Donald Trump Jr. (whom he repeatedly mocked and disparaged in Wolff’s book) and laments that his delay in responding may have distracted from the president’s recent “historic” successes. Instead of taking aim at Don Jr. and other Trump family members like son-in-law Jared Kushner, Bannon said his negative comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, who has already been indicted by the Mueller investigation.

“Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around.” “My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda — as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama.” “President Trump was the only candidate that could have taken on and defeated the Clinton apparatus. I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism; and remain ready to stand in the breech for this president’s efforts to make America great again.” “My comments about the meeting with Russian nationals came from my life experiences as a Naval officer stationed aboard a destroyer whose main mission was to hunt Soviet submarines to my time at the Pentagon during the Reagan years when our focus was the defeat of ‘the evil empire’ and to making films about Reagan’s war against the Soviets and Hillary Clinton’s involvement in selling uranium to them.” “My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr.” “Everything I have to say about the ridiculous nature of the Russian ‘collusion’ investigation I said on my 60 Minutes interview. There was no collusion and the investigation is a witch hunt.” “I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency.”

The Duran has reported extensively on the feud that broke out between Trump and Bannon after excerpts from the book “Fire and Fury” hit the internet.

Wolff’s book shows the extent to which Bannon has come to think of himself as a political strategist of genius who managed practically single handed to win the election for Donald Trump. Thus if one is to believe Bannon the Trump campaign was floundering in August 2016 when Robert Mercer donated $5 million to the campaign and persuaded Trump to appoint Bannon to a senior post in the campaign. Bannon then supposedly managed to bring order and direction to the campaign despite Trump’s incompetent meddling and that of his family. This is a travesty. By August 2016 Donald Trump had won the Republican nomination, seeing off every Republican challenger in a bitter contest which had lasted for months. All this happened before Bannon joined Trump’s campaign. Though Donald Trump’s poll rating thereafter fluctuated, all the conditions which eventually led to his victory by August 2016 were already there. The high likelihood is that Trump would have won the election even if Bannon had never joined his campaign, and it is Trump not Bannon who must take credit for this.

As the latest Trump firestorm, caused by a meaningless palace intrigue book winds down, Axios expects Trump Jr. to “graciously accept Bannon’s apology”, but Zerohedge believes Trump may be less forgiving, as the POTUS is reportedly still working the phones trying to outmaneuver his former employee, and the president who is far more famous for his use of the word “fired” than “re-hired”, certainly isn’t known for having a forgiving temperament.