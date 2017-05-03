Stephen Colbert’s cry baby monologue against Trump has America in agreement, Hollywood stars are A-holes (Video)

Where is David Letterman, when you need him.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is facing criticism for lashing out at President Donald Trump on Monday night during his opening monologue.

During the monologue, Colbert went into a whiny, non-funny rant on the US President, over the Trump’s recent treatment of CBS News’ John Dickerson.

The Duran readers will recall that we reported on how Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS News in the Oval Office, saying “that’s enough” and waving his hand at interviewer John Dickerson.

Dickerson and Colbert are both CBS employees, so Colbert naturally became triggered, feeling it was his duty to stand up to the tyranny that is US President Trump.

Colbert went into a tirade that exposed his hate towards the US President Trump, but all the more representative of Hollywood’s hate for all things Trump, traditional and conservative.

Many liberal left snowflakes and SJWs are calling Colbert’s joke “homophobic.” Trump supporters are disgusted at Colbert’s disrespect for the office of the US President.

We finally have an America united…an America that finally found a joke about Russian President Vladimir Putin as crossing a red line.

America once again witnessed the insanity that is celebrity. Colbert could have just done his overpaid job, cracked a few jokes, and moved on to his guests. Instead what America got was a human representation of everything wrong with identity politics, wrapped up in a homophobic, Russophobic, Trumphobic beta male comedian.

It took a late night TV clown to expose the parasite that is neo-liberal. The parasite has now turned on it’s liberal left host.

Watch Colbert unhinged in the video below…near the end of the insult-laden rant Colbert whines…

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine.” “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

The final remark upset SJWs, with viewers taking to social media to declare Colbert is homophobic.

The hashtag #FireColbert began spreading around Twitter, along with calls for people to boycott sponsors of the late-night show.

@StephenAtHome Totally unacceptable and shameful to speak of our Commander In Chief that way #FIRECOLBERT — Dantrell Dawson III (@blkamerican1) May 2, 2017

@JackPosobiec @d_seaman That’s really out of line. Won’t watch Colbert again. Don’t like his show anyway. So politically correct until it comes 2 this? #FireColbert — Candy (@Candlest) May 2, 2017

#FIRECOLBERT His remarks about our president were disgusting even for him. — Claricia Quinn (@ClariciaQ) May 2, 2017

You know, it’s time to #FireColbert cos if this was Rush saying this about Obama his head would roll. It’s time to level the playing field https://t.co/SwXHHFFb3c — Jake Taylor (@Number7Catches) May 2, 2017

Unfunny show has now become a disgusting show. Turning off CBS. #FireColbert — Daniel Doran (@danielktdoran) May 2, 2017

Waaaaaaay over the line. Needs to issue a formal apology & go on several weeks of UNPAID leave. Else, #FireColbert. https://t.co/CcD09EHtvn — skjult (@skjultster) May 2, 2017

What do you think?