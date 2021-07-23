This headline / subheadline pair certainly do read like the Mother of all Conspiracy Theories. Two foul tastes that together may lead to subservience of billions of people, and the elimination of those pesky Christians… right?

As such an evil conspiracy is clearly beyond the reaches of reality, then, one must dismiss this piece out of hand, right?

Well, unfortunately, no. Both of these pieces of news were featured in the Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov video broadcast for July 22. The two pieces are back-to-back in his video, which starts its coverage of these stories at [09:14], just in case your browser starts this video at the beginning.

Schools vaccinating kids in secret in Washington DC

The first story covers the implementation of a law that went on the books in 2020, well before the COVID-19 vaccines were developed. The law does a few very disturbing things: It allows school authorities to conduct vaccinations of minor-age students (often very young minor-age students) without the need of parental notification or consent.

It also allows the same school authorities to wilfully override any specified directive from the parents that would prevent the child in question from being vaccinated. Now, this is not just about COVID-19, it is about anything and everything. However, in light of the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are attracting so much attention, controversy in both health and religious spheres, and which are technically “experimental” vaccines that carry a much higher adverse reaction rate than other common vaccines which have been thoroughly tested before deployment into general use.

If the parents have a religious exemption in place for their kids, the school authorities may override that, too, and all that is needed is for the child to give consent, though the child may not understand what they are giving consent to.

God forbid this happens, but if kids start dying from the COVID-19 vaccine like so many adults already have, how would school authorities justify taking such a decision with a human being – a child’s – life?

This is clearly a radical incursion of government into the private lives of families. It is a violation of parental authority, the parents up to now being considered the supreme guardians of their children. Now, with this law, that is no longer true. The State (or in this case perhaps more precisely the School Board) has now usurped parental authority from the parents themselves.

The second story is much like a second verse talking about the same theme – government / elitist control of the masses with COVID-19 as the vehicle of this power grab.

George Soros and Bill Gates buy leading COVID-19 testing company

According to the London Times, Bill Gates and George Soros formed a consortium to purchase Morologic, one of the chief providers of the “long swab up the nose” variety of COVID-19 test. The Times article reads:

George Soros and Bill Gates are part of a consortium acquiring a British developer of rapid-testing technology, including for Covid-19 and tropical diseases, to turn it into a social enterprise. The group, led by the Soros Economic Development Fund, an investment division of the billionaire philanthropist’s Open Society Foundations, is investing at least £30 million in Mologic, which develops lateral flow and fast diagnostic technologies. The acquisition will mean that Mologic, a for-profit company based in Bedford, will become a social enterprise called Global Access Health. The deal will allow it to reinvest its profits to help to combat gaps in the provision of global diagnostics in low-income communities and regions that “profit-focused business has failed to address”.

Hmm… “Global Access Health” – how is that for a globalist title? Forbes Magazine has more information on this in a piece written by David Dawkins (we added some emphasis for our own reasons):

Billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates are part of a consortium set to buy Mologic, a U.K.-based maker of Covid tests, in an effort to increase access to “affordable state-of-the-art medical technology” around the world, according to a statement released Monday. The Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced the launch of a new initiative, Global Access Health (GAH), aiming to strengthen the global rollout saving medical technology and the subsequent acquisition of Mologic Ltd, best known today for the deep-nostril technology used to deliver rapid Covid-19 tests. The technology can also be used to test for dengue, bilharzia and river blindness. The rapid so-called lateral flow tests offer an early-warning screening for Covid-19 and have been used around the world as an aid to help reopen shops, bars, sporting events and workplaces by giving an early warning result for people who may have no symptoms but are still infectious and can give the virus to others. In the U.K., lateral flow Covid tests need to be confirmed by a second test before Covid-19 is officially diagnosed. The GAH consortium, which includes Soros’ and Gates’ philanthropic arms, will invest “at least” $41 million in this deal, according to the statement. ‘Unique Transaction’ Soros and Gates are part of the billionaire community looking to direct their philanthropic efforts to the so-called global south, referring broadly to the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania that many fear will be left behind as the more affluent West accelerates its program of vaccinations, testing and biosecure bubbles in the years ahead. Sean Hinton, the CEO of the Soros fund, said in a statement that the pandemic has “painfully demonstrated the fundamental inequities” in global public health, adding that this “unique transaction” has brought philanthropic funds and investors together to address the issue. Roxana Bonnell, a public health expert from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, which claims to be the world’s largest private funder of human rights and social justice advocacy groups, said, “As we have seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, access to testing is absolutely essential when it comes to containing the spread of contagious disease—an issue that ultimately affects us all.” Mologic Flow Mologic was founded in 2003 as a for-profit medical research and innovation laboratory by CEO Mark Davis and his father, Paul Davis, who is Mologic’s chief scientific officer. Paul Davis is also known as the inventor of another world-famous medical technology: the Clearblue pregnancy test, which first launched in 1988. The pregnancy test was the world’s first commercial application of lateral flow technology, the company claims. Mologic has worked with Gates’ philanthropic arm in the past. In 2016, Mologic established the Center for Advanced Rapid Diagnostics (CARD) with the backing of a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, focusing on lowering the cost of rapid-delivery healthcare. On Sunday, London’s Financial Times reported on the threat of the Delta variant in countries like South Africa, where the variant now accounts for around 95% of cases in a country that has less than 3% of people vaccinated. Meanwhile the U.S. and Europe have made big strides in vaccinating their populations and significantly reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or severe symptoms following a positive Covid-19 test. The World Health Organization reported last week that Africa had recorded a 43% week-on-week rise in Covid-19 deaths, adding that only 18 million people in Africa are fully vaccinated, representing 1.5% of the continent’s population. Another surge of infections is likely coming. Fatima Hassan, founder of South Africa’s Health Justice Initiative, tweeted on Sunday: “We need more supplies, and fast.”

While there is nothing in these two pieces that suggest anything overtly sinister in this action, it is interesting to note that there have been an absolute slew of conspiracy theories circling Bill Gates and his involvement in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis – using it, so the stories go, as the excuse to piggyback “Vaccine” programs that will actually damage humans’ ability to reproduce. Further, Dawkins does mention that Soros’ Open Society Foundations are in the business of “human rights and social justice advocacy”, which sounds good until one looks at the kind of things Soros and his organizations consider social justice: narcotics legalization, legalization of pedophilia, same-sex marriage and the mad rush to take psychological identity confusion (a very sad problem in the most prominent ‘First World’ nations) and make it worse by advocating surgical mutilation of men and women into some sort of Frankensex beings, winding up with even deeper problems to boot.

All this, plus the honest-to-goodness general creepiness of COVID-19 vaccination “sneaky and dirty mandates” that are now being pushed on employees and consumers worldwide – No one is forcing you to get vaccinated, but if you do, you can live your life normally, and if you don’t well, we have to put you on unpaid leave or let you go because our company thinks it is right to have a 100% vaccinated workforce…

This kind of action, a sneaky and disgusting end-run around the letter of the law by fearmongers like Imposter Joe Biden and Dr. Virus – er – Dr. Anthony Fauci – and the weaponization of social media by none less than the White House – all this and more shows us there is a big fight on, one that is going to only get bigger and bigger.

More and more it appears that those in power (not necessarily political power, but financial power) think they have the right to impose their will on us and invade our private lives “for the good of all…”

What nonsense. Yes, many people are getting COVID. A whole lot more are not. There is more than a little hysteria at play in all of this drama, and the fearmongers are certainly working overtime to press their dystopian hell on all of us… why? Because that is how the devil works. He goes to work on those who he has convinced of his own nonexistence. When that is done, the only “moral compass” is humanism, the “greater good”, as defined by the one with enough power and resources to define it. None of us is divine, so the highest ideals of these would-be dictators is always going to fall short, and it is. Vaccinating kids without parental consent is going to lead to some dead children – children who died from vaccines their bodies couldn’t take, given by school administrators who do not know anything about the medical conditions and needs of these children since they are not authorized to know such things without parental consent?

There is only one solution. All of this must be resisted and fought. Openly, strongly and out loud. Conservatives are not screaming activists by nature, but here, those who wish to uphold traditional values and personal liberty and privacy are going to have to be very forceful and vocal in their opposition to this – or else get rolled over by it.

Conspiracy theory or not, it seems that we are at that point in time where we can no longer ignore what is happening. We as conservatives do not like activism in the way lefties do, but we are going to have to be activists. We are going to have to be and get VERY public with our worldview and fight back against this tide of “wokeness.”

Otherwise, we will lose, and lose, and lose, until we have nothing we can call our own but the few cubic centimeters inside our skull…

And in George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-four, they didn’t end up with even that much. What about us?

