Star Trek icon George Takei accused of sexually assaulting male model

Article first appeared on RPT…

Another day, another sexual assault claim.

Greg Gutfeld from Fox News noted yesterday that all of a sudden “It’s raining ban men.”

It seems that ‘sexual assault is the new black.’

Everyone is now being accused of sexual assault which begs the question…will branding someone a “sexual predator” become like branding someone a “racist” or “bigot”?

Being called a racist has become so common and used so often by the liberal left that it has lost its value, and has effectively rendered real cases of racism meaningless.

Meanwhile Star Trek icon George Takei, who has been one of President Trump’s loudest Hollywood critics, is being accused of sexually assaulting male model Scott R. Brunton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brunton said…

“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it.” “It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

THR reports…

Brunton says he was living in Hollywood in 1981, working as a waiter and beginning a career as a commercial actor and model when he met a 43- or 44-year-old Takei one evening at Greg’s Blue Dot bar. The men exchanged numbers and would call one another from time to time as well as run into each other at clubs, Brunton says. When Brunton broke up with his then-boyfriend, he spoke with Takei. ***** The two men went back to the actor’s condo for a drink the same night. “We have the drink and he asks if I would like another,” Brunton recalls. “And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out.” “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” Brunton says. “I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Ripping into Kevin Spacey for his own alleged sexual harrestment claims, Takei told The Hollywood Reporter,“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong.For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way. Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.” Here’s a sample of Takei’s Trump Derangement Syndrome displayed on Twitter.

“I hope Donald doesn’t use his 280 characters to subject us to twice as many daily lies, rants and spelling errors.”

I hope Donald doesn’t use his 280 characters to subject us to twice as many daily lies, rants and spelling errors. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2017

“Who knew Trump’s “wall” would start in Virginia? It’s a human barrier, a formidable wall of mobilized, passionate voters, linked in common cause to repudiate Trumpism, racism, and the politics of fear and division. The people have spoken, Donald. And we’re coming for you.”

Who knew Trump’s “wall” would start in Virginia? It’s a human barrier, a formidable wall of mobilized, passionate voters, linked in common cause to repudiate Trumpism, racism, and the politics of fear and division. The people have spoken, Donald. And we’re coming for you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2017

“Of course, Donald wants to rehash 2016–he won that fight. As president, on the other hand, he’s a total loser. And deep down he knows it.”

Of course, Donald wants to rehash 2016–he won that fight. As president, on the other hand, he’s a total loser. And deep down he knows it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 3, 2017

Takei freaked after the President banned transgenders from serving in the military.

“History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame,”

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

“Waiting for @MerriamWebster to give us the definition of “asshole” today.”