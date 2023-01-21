in Latest, Video

Spectacular scenery & taxes

100 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The West has peaked, but mountain peaks are still tax-free refuges. A brief video with spectacular scenery and a humorous punchline regarding taxes. 

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Wealth Taxtaxmanbeatles taxmanfranklyThor

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Petitioning Against Programmable Digital Currencies

Russia Ukraine war latest news & update January 2023 | Geopolitics