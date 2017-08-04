Special counsel forgets “Russia collusion” to now search for Trump “financial crimes”

Special counsel Robert Mueller has shifted the focus of his investigation from the now fully debunked “Russian collusion” lie, to now focus in on possible Trump “financial crimes”...crimes completely unrelated to Russia and the 2016 election.

The Wall Street Journal has reported the special counsel Robert Mueller will impanel a Grand Jury to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 president election…

The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, is a sign that Mr. Mueller’s inquiry is ramping up and that it will likely continue for months. Mr. Mueller is investigating Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign or associates colluded with the Kremlin as part of that effort. A spokesman for Mr. Mueller, Joshua Stueve, declined to comment. Moscow has denied seeking to influence the election, and Mr. Trump has vigorously disputed allegations of collusion. The president has called Mr. Mueller’s inquiry a “witch hunt.” Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, said he wasn’t aware that Mr. Mueller had started using a new grand jury. “Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Mr. Cobb said. “The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly.…The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller.”

Meanwhile Reuters is reporting that a grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya…

Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., a Russian lawyer and others, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The sources also said special counsel Robert Mueller had convened a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

Finally, fake news CNN reports through its network of anonymous source…