Soros inspired petition aims at banning Steve Bannon from entering UK (Video)

At 87, Billionaire George Soros is pledging another $18 billion of his fortune to his neo-liberal Open Society Foundation (leaving Soros with a personal wealth of $8 billion) to further “support” European Union initiatives that continue to destroy and destabilize the nation-state.

In May, Soros addressed the European Council on Foreign Relations, issuing a warning that “the European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

Europe’s existential danger is “no longer a figure of speech… it is the harsh reality,” said Soros.

American nation statist, Steve Bannon is planning to counter Soros’ Open Society Foundation, with his conservative right “Movement” Foundation. UK neo-liberals are making moves to limit Bannon’s influence in Europe, and thwart his plans to provide a viable counter balance to years of Soros neo-liberal policy.

According to Zerohedge thousands of people have signed onto a petition calling on the British government to ban former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon from entering the country.

Coming shortly after reports that Bannon plans to lead a populist revolt throughout Europe which, if successful, will crush George Soros and his network of open-border NGO’s to smithereens, the petition describes him as a “far-right political figure” and says that he “poses a direct risk” to the country’s security. “He should not be allowed to enter the UK to spread messages of hate,” the petition reads. In fact, just a few hundred more and the UK government will be forced to respond to the petition…

Bruce Johnston, the activist who started the petition, told Bloomberg that Bannon is “dangerous” because of his support for anti-Muslim movements in the country.

“We need to get to the stage where we protect our democracy,” Johnston said, adding that “people need to start getting interested in politics because at the moment the bad guys are winning.”

Zerohedge notes that the UK petition echoes the words of liberals in Europe who are fuming over Bannon – with EU Parliament center-left politician Udo Bullmann branding Bannon’s plan as “an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe,” and vowing a “response” to Bannon’s planned NGO (which, ironically would be an attack on the freedom of populists in Europe who wish to coordinate efforts).

Liberal Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP, wants to “ban Bannon” from Europe completely in order to stop his “hate” speech. “Steve Bannon’s far-right vision & attempt to import Trump’s hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.

Meanwhile RT reports that links are growing between Steve Bannon and Boris Johnson…