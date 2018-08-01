Connect with us

Latest

Video

Soros inspired petition aims at banning Steve Bannon from entering UK (Video)

Thousands of people have signed onto a petition calling on the British government to ban Steve Bannon from entering the UK.
Alex Christoforou

Published

7 hours ago

on

182 Views

At 87, Billionaire George Soros is pledging another $18 billion of his fortune to his neo-liberal Open Society Foundation (leaving Soros with a personal wealth of $8 billion) to further “support” European Union initiatives that continue to destroy and destabilize the nation-state.

In May, Soros addressed the European Council on Foreign Relations, issuing a warning that “the European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

Europe’s existential danger is “no longer a figure of speech… it is the harsh reality,” said Soros.

American nation statist, Steve Bannon is planning to counter Soros’ Open Society Foundation, with his conservative right “Movement” Foundation. UK neo-liberals are making moves to limit Bannon’s influence in Europe, and thwart his plans to provide a viable counter balance to years of Soros neo-liberal policy.

According to Zerohedge thousands of people have signed onto a petition calling on the British government to ban former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon from entering the country.

Coming shortly after reports that Bannon plans to lead a populist revolt throughout Europe which, if successful, will crush George Soros and his network of open-border NGO’s to smithereens, the petition describes him as a “far-right political figure” and says that he “poses a direct risk” to the country’s security.

“He should not be allowed to enter the UK to spread messages of hate,” the petition reads.

In fact, just a few hundred more and the UK government will be forced to respond to the petition…

Bruce Johnston, the activist who started the petition, told Bloomberg  that Bannon is “dangerous” because of his support for anti-Muslim movements in the country.

“We need to get to the stage where we protect our democracy,” Johnston said, adding that “people need to start getting interested in politics because at the moment the bad guys are winning.”

Zerohedge notes that the UK petition echoes the words of liberals in Europe who are fuming over Bannon – with EU Parliament center-left politician Udo Bullmann branding Bannon’s plan as “an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe,” and vowing a “response” to Bannon’s planned NGO (which, ironically would be an attack on the freedom of populists in Europe who wish to coordinate efforts).

Liberal Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP, wants to “ban Bannon” from Europe completely in order to stop his “hate” speech.

“Steve Bannon’s far-right vision & attempt to import Trump’s hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile RT reports that links are growing between Steve Bannon and Boris Johnson…

Steve Bannon’s ties to Brexiteers are deepening with reports that Donald Trump’s former strategist has been in contact with ex-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for some time, according to Buzzfeed News.

A source for Buzzfeed News said Bannon was “in private contact” with Johnson during his trip to the UK last month. A further source told the publication that their contact stretched back to when Bannon was in the White House and Johnson was foreign secretary. That suggests that their correspondence has been going on since at least August 2017.

Johnson is not the only Brexiteer in contact with Bannon. In December 2017 he met with Tory grassroots darling and EU hater Jacob Rees-Mogg. The MP said Bannon was “an interesting man to have met.”

While Bannon’s relationship with Nigel Farage is no secret, the former-UKIP leader is one of a host of European right-wing figures who have reportedly signed up for Bannon’s ‘supergroup’ –  aimed at entering the European Parliament at the 2019 elections.

The far-right political strategist’s visit to the UK coincided with that of his former boss, President Trump. It was at that time that Bannon unleashed a charm offensive on Johnson.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Bannon urged Boris to act: “Now is the moment…If Boris Johnson looks at this… There comes an inflection point. The Chequers deal was an inflection point. We will have to see what happens.”

While on Farage’s LBC radio show, Bannon stated that he’d always been “very impressed” with Johnson, adding: “If you look at Boris’s resignation letter and if you look at him and his writing, if you look at his book on Churchill. He is a student of Churchill.”

Johnson – who once said that Trump was “clearly out of his mind” – has characteristically changed tack, praising the US leader and stating that Trump would do a great job of Brexit negotiations. In turn, the US leader endorsed his “friend”Johnson, claiming he would become a “great prime minister.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Merkel and Macron approval at record lows

Public support for leading EU governments is falling

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are watching their approval rating plummet. Merkel’s coalition almost broke down terminally last month of the migration matter, causing Merkel to call a meeting in Brussels to discuss it, which led to the effective defeat of one of her biggest feats, the migration resettlement mandate. Macron has seen his numbers grow in reverse over a scandal relative to one of his bodyguards, who employed excessive force against protesters.

Express news reports

PUBLIC, with ratings of French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition dropping to record lows, new polls have revealed.

Approval for Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and sister party Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) has plunged to its lowest level since 2006, according to an Emnid poll.

Support for Ms Merkel’s coalition dropped to just 29 per cent, down from 33 per cent in last September’s election.

It comes as the CSU faces the possibility of losing its absolute majority in Bavaria in October’s regional elections.

Tensions have been rising between the CDU and CSU following a disagreement over migrant policy a month ago.
The CSU wanted tighter border controls, which were rejected by Ms Merkel.

The row almost led to the collapse of the coalition.

And approval for Mr Macron has fallen to its lowest levels since the 40-year-old became president in May 2017.

His ratings dropped from 41 per cent to 37 per cent from July 18 to July 27, according to a survey by Ifop.
It follows the scandal after footage came to light of Mr Macron’s former bodyguard Alexandre Benalla assaulting May Day protestors wearing police riot gear.

Mr Macron suspended and later fired Mr Benalla.

The President came under fire for not coming down harder on his former bodyguard and was forced to deny that he was Mr Benalla’s lover.

He said: “Alexandre Benalla has never had the nuclear code. Alexandre Benalla is not my lover.”

But that’s not all that ailing them politically. On the matter of foreign policy, neither one of them could stop Trump’s tariffs, and neither one of them could stop him from exiting the JCPOA. Neither one of them have scored victories on saving the JCPOA either. Neither one of them have been able to effectively plan and carry out proposals to solve Europe’s problems. Europe’s security and energy policy are also still threatened by European Russophobia and fears of reprisal from Washington for investments in Iran.

Continue Reading

Latest

Lavrov: Moscow will know of the military plans of the US and Western allies before they even happen

Rest assured, we are aware of the schemes harboured by the militaries of both the US and other Western countries against the Russian Federation

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a speech at the Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, indicated Russia is well apprised of the military situation of both American and its Western allies. He noted that Russia is prepared for any security challenge, and assured that the Russian defensive capacity is competent to handle it. Meanwhile, the United States and Western European powers are attempting to make an enemy out of Russia over allegations of meddling, hacking, etc.

Express reports

Speaking as he addressed Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, Russia’s top diplomat said that Russia is up-to-date on modern security challenges and possesses the information about military plans of the US and other countries against it.

Mr Lavrov said: “Rest assured, we are aware of the schemes harboured by the militaries of both the US and other Western countries against the Russian Federation.”

The minister highlighted Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity.

He added: “No matter what is happening in the world, our security as a state, the security of our citizens and our sovereignty will be duly protected.

“President Putin repeatedly stated it and I assure you that it is based on real material changes that are taking place in our country and our army.”

Mr Lavrov’s remarks come at a significant time for the relations between Russia and the US as two countries have gone through their most difficult period since the end of the Cold War.

While President Donald Trump frequently praises President Putin, his top aides have demanded sanctions, prompting the Russian leader to intimidate the US in response — all while Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential election to help Trump.

President Putin has denied any involvement in the meddling and the American firebrand offered conflicting views regarding the affair and the investigation.

During the historic summit in Helsinki, Trump said he believed he doesn’t “see any reason why” Russia would be responsible but after a few days he corrected himself claiming he misspoke.

In a recent tweet, the US President made the last U-turn, writing that the interference is all “a big hoax”, and therefore contradicting again the word of his security agencies.

Donald Trump is set to invite President Putin to the White House in autumn, but last week officials said the plan had been postponed until Robert Mueller concludes his investigation.

Referring to the criticism against Trump in the US over his performance in Helsinki, Putin said that political row would not derail contacts between the two countries.

He said: “I am ready to go to Washington. I repeat once again, if the right conditions for work are created.

“Despite the difficulties, in this particular case, difficulties linked to the internal political situation in the United States, life goes on and our contacts continue.”

Although both leaders seem to be trying to solve major issues, the US and Russia remain largely at odds over territorial rows in Europe and in Syria, where both countries are involved in military campaigns.

One thing that is really not going over so well in Western governments and media is the prospect of open channels of communication with Russia. Trump and Putin both have expressed that they are open and willing to talk, but every possible buck in the system keep rearing its head to ensure that that never happens. Russia was the enemy thirty years ago, and so it is now, and that isn’t going to change, evidence of allegations of malign or aggressive activity or no.

Continue Reading

Latest

Iran rejects Trump’s offer for talks

“As long as the Americans bring up negotiations with a forceful attitude, there will be no negotiations.”

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

The Iranian government has rejected US President Trump’s offer to talk without preconditions, and it’s based on Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear non proliferation agreement termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump’s words came after a fiery tweet, wherein he threatened Iran for threatening the US. Essentially, as long as America is not a party to the JCPOA, Iran is not interested in holding talks with the Americans.

Express reports

IRANIAN officials have rejected President Donald Trump’s offer to hold talks without preconditions, with President Hassan Rouhani branding the US’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal as “illegal”.

President Trump suggested on Monday a meeting between the leaders could take place, just a week after threatening the Middle Eastern nation in a fiery tweet.

The US leader’s proposition was rejected by a series of Iranian officials, including Ali Motahari, the deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament.

Speaking to the Official Islamic Republic News Agency, he said: “Today, negotiations with the US bring humiliation.

“For now, it’s not appropriate to talk to the US.

“If Trump had not withdrawn from the nuclear deal and not imposed sanctions on Iran, there would be no problem with negotiations with America.”
Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, added: “As long as the Americans bring up negotiations with a forceful attitude, there will be no negotiations.”

This sentiment was echoed by the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), who stated Iran would not buckle to requests for negotiations like North Korea.

IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari told Fars News agency: “Mr Trump, Iran is not North Korea, we will not accept your offer for a meeting.

“Even US presidents after you will not see that day.”

The US administration’s decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear deal has empowered fervent critics of the US in Iran, advocating for decreased engagement.

Moderate Iranian politicians, including President Rouhani, have also taken an increasingly hard-line stance in response to the US’s reimplementation of sanctions, which have caused economic damage to the country.

President Rouhani threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if renewed US sanctions strangle Iran’s oil sales.

He said: “No one who really understanders politics would say they will block Iran’s oil exports, and we have many straits, the Strait of Hormuz is just one of those.

“Mr Trump, we are the honest men who have throughout history guaranteed the safety of the region’s waterways.

“Do not play with the lion’s tail, it will bring regret.”
President Trump responded definitely, stating: “To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have suffered before.

“We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence and death. Be cautious!”

President Trump’s offer of holding a meeting without preconditions contradicts statements made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who stated on CNBC on Monday that preconditions did exist before a meeting could take place.

The US official outlined 12 demands in May that the government of Iran would have to meet before the US would consider entering into a new nuclear agreement with the country.

A senior official at the State Department also indicated on Tuesday that Mr Pompeo will not meet his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, at a meeting of south-east Asian nations in Singapore this weekend.

One might be tempted to say ‘it’s the sanctions, dummy!’, since that’s what’s doing the harm to Iran. Iran’s economy, currency, and exports are due to take massive hits once those sanctions go into effect in August, and on oil exports in November. Meanwhile, Iran’s economy is already seeing investments drop like a rock, and the same could be said for its currency, the Rial. Additionally, America is funding, arming, and backing Iran’s enemies in the Middle East, notably in the proxy war in Yemen of the Saudis against Iran’s allies the Houthis.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending