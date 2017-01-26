Soros – Clinton mission to make the world an elite globalist paradise spoiled by the election of Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump came to power just in time to prevent billionaire George Soros and Bill and Hillary Clinton from passing the TPP trade deal.

Billionaire, regime change globalist, George Soros was a huge Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 US election cycle.

The Soros and Clinton family are united under one common driving force…to bring the world under the control of an elite super class, while removing obstacles to submission like national identity, borders, religion, and traditional family values.

For Soros and the Clintons, if the peasant masses have nothing of value to identify with, then controlling them becomes easy.

This explains Soros and Clinton’s hatred for Russia, and its President Vladimir Putin.

Under a defiant Putin, Russia would not succumb to the neo-liberalist dogma that demands the dilution of a nations’ resources and bloodlines. Russia has held firm to its sense of self…to its history, culture, and conservative values.

Trump’s election may be the final nail in the coffin of the Soros-Clinton globalist plan.

With Trump’s rejection of the TPP, the new POTUS has officially killed the one treaty that George Soros was hoping a “Hillary Clinton presidency” would fast track into law…paving the way for the elite superstructure to rule over any, and all nation states.

The neo-liberal, elitist hatred for Trump is simple to explain. The man spoiled, what would have been, a “Soros-Clinton” one world order.

Sputnik News reports…