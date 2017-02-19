Soft coup underway in United States. “Obama should be held accountable” – Jay Sekulow

Obama is responsible for the soft coup that is now underway in the United States.

American attorney and Chief Counsel for the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), Jay Sekulow explains why Barack Obama is the reason the “shadow government” is now openly trying to overthrow President Trump, and why leaks are now being disseminated.

As you watch the video below and read the transcript, remember that it was these very 17 intelligence agencies that Obama empowered to misinform the public regarding “Russian election hacking”.

What is unfolding now, and being confirmed by Hannity and Sekulow, goes back to October 2016, and this post from The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris entitled, “Hillary Clinton just planted a bomb under American Democracy”.

KABOOM!

Zerohedge details why Obama and his administration should be “held accountable” for the “soft coup” now taking place…