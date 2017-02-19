Soft coup underway in United States. “Obama should be held accountable” – Jay Sekulow

Obama is responsible for the soft coup that is now underway in the United States.
American attorney and Chief Counsel for the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), Jay Sekulow explains why Barack Obama is the reason the “shadow government” is now openly trying to overthrow President Trump, and why leaks are now being disseminated.
As you watch the video below and read the transcript, remember that it was these very 17 intelligence agencies that Obama empowered to misinform the public regarding “Russian election hacking”.
What is unfolding now, and being confirmed by Hannity and Sekulow, goes back to October 2016, and this post from The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris entitled, “Hillary Clinton just planted a bomb under American Democracy”.
KABOOM!
Zerohedge details why Obama and his administration should be “held accountable” for the “soft coup” now taking place…
According to civil right expert and prominent First Amendement Supreme Court lawyer, Jay Sekulow, what the agencies did by leaking the Trump Administration information was not only illegal but “almost becomes a soft coup”, one which was spurred by the last minute rule-change by Obama, who intentionally made it far easier for leaks to propagate, and next to impossible to catch those responsible for the leaks.
This is his explanation:
“There was a sea-change here at the NSA with an order that came from president Obama 17 days before he left office where he allowed the NSA who used to control the data, it now goes to 16 other agencies and that just festered this whole leaking situation, and that happened on the way out, as the president was leaving the office.
Why did the Obama administration wait until it had 17 days left in their administration to put this order in place if they thought it was so important. They had 8 years, they didn’t do it, number one. Number two, it changed the exiting rule which was an executive order dating back to Ronald Reagan, that has been in place until 17 days before the Obama administration was going to end, that said the NSA gets the raw data, and they determine dissemination.
Instead, this change that the president put in place, signed off by the way by James Clapper on December 15, 2016, signed off by Loretta Lynch the Attorney General January 3, 2017, they decide that now 16 agencies can get the raw data and what that does is almost creates a shadow government. You have all these people who are not agreeing with President Trump’s position, so it just festers more leaks.
If they had a justification for this, wonderful, why didn’t they do it 8 years ago, 4 years ago, 3 years ago. Yet they wait until 17 days left.”
One potential answer: they knew they had a “smoking gun”, and were working to make it easier to enable the information to be “leaked” despite the clearly criminal consequences of such dissemination.
As this point Hannity correctly points out, “it makes it that much more difficult by spreading out the information among 16 other agencies, if they want to target or take away the privacy rights, and illegally tap the phones, in this case General Flynn, it’s going to be much harder to find the perpetrator.”
Sekulow confirms, noting that back when only the NSA had access to this kind of raw data, there would be a very small amount of people who have access to this kind of data. “But this change in the Obama Administration was so significant that they allowed dissemination to 16 other agencies, and we wonder why there’s leaks.”
The lawyer’s conclusion: “President Obama, James Clapper, Loretta Lynch should be held accountable for this.”