Sneaky, “Crooked” Hillary posts her response to enabling sexual assault minutes before Trump’s SOTU (Video)

Hillary’s botched #MeToo apology posted on her Facebook page minutes before the SOTU address was a sneaky way to slip in an explanation for her years of enabling sexual predators.

As all eyes were on President Trump’s State of the Union address, when “Crooked” Clinton tried to explain why she did not fire a former campaign adviser over sexual harassment allegations against a female staffer. Her explanation was a massive fail.

Tucker Carlson breaks down Hillary’s sneaky, quasi-apology…

Remember when Hillary Clinton referred to women who accused her husband, Bill Clinton of rape, “bimbo eruptions”.

Here is an excerpt from Hillary’s official Facebook page..

The most important work of my life has been to support and empower women. I’ve tried to do so here at home, around the world, and in the organizations I’ve run. I started in my twenties, and four decades later I’m nowhere near being done. I’m proud that it’s the work I’m most associated with, and it remains what I’m most dedicated to. So I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior. The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t. Before giving some of the reasons why I made a different choice back then and why looking back I wish I’d done it differently, here’s what happened and what my thinking was at the time. In 2007, a woman working on my campaign came forward with a complaint about her supervisor behaving inappropriately toward her. She and her complaint were taken seriously. Senior campaign staff and legal counsel spoke to both her and the offender. They determined that he had in fact engaged in inappropriate behavior. My then-campaign manager presented me with her findings. She recommended that he be fired. I asked for steps that could be taken short of termination. In the end, I decided to demote him, docking his pay; separate him from the woman; assign her to work directly for my then-deputy-campaign manager; put in place technical barriers to his emailing her; and require that he seek counseling. He would also be warned that any subsequent harassment of any kind toward anyone would result in immediate termination. I did this because I didn’t think firing him was the best solution to the problem. He needed to be punished, change his behavior, and understand why his actions were wrong. The young woman needed to be able to thrive and feel safe. I thought both could happen without him losing his job. I believed the punishment was severe and the message to him unambiguous.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Hillary sent out a tweet linking to her statement and took a swipe at President Trump!

“I wrote a Facebook post about a decision I made 10 years ago, what’s changed, & on an issue you didn’t hear a single word about tonight. Take a look.”

I wrote a Facebook post about a decision I made 10 years ago, what’s changed, & on an issue you didn’t hear a single word about tonight. Take a look. https://t.co/itPfGtIMOM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 31, 2018

Crooked Hillary got trashed AGAIN!

You’re saying that you believe as a woman you have a responsibility to look out for making women feel safe. Tell that to Paula Jones & Juanita Broadderick. You are one demonic woman. — Joey Mann (@JTMann05) January 31, 2018

What did she do for the women abused by her husband, William Jefferson Blyth Clinton, except demonize them? — Robert Kovács (@rwkesk) January 31, 2018

Go back in the woods. — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) January 31, 2018

10 years ago you were 60 years old! You didn’t know the staffer should’ve been fired immediately for sexual harassment and yet you thought you were ready to be President & take on Russia, Iran and North Korea. 👀 — Laura (@211Pine) January 31, 2018

Why do you insist on crow barring yourself into Washington? Your Glory Days are Over! Go take up a hobby. Go do something Substantial & Worthy for a Legitimate Charity! pic.twitter.com/1AwqBwGvwp — Anne Scinta (@ScintaAnne) January 31, 2018

You cover for sexual predators. It’s just what you do. Everyone knows it. Stop pretending — CraigDangerous (@craigdangerous) January 31, 2018

Because you got caught and now trying to justify it — Lynda M Rollins (@RollinsLynda) January 31, 2018

Another non-apology from the Queen rape enabler, Crooked Hillary. https://t.co/m0u99LrDMX — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) January 31, 2018