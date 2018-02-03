in Latest, News, Video

Smug Democrat Congressman accuses Tucker Carlson of being a puppet of the Kremlin (Video)

Tucker Carlson was left speechless at Eric Swalwell’s stupidity.

1.2k Views 16 Comments

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell has a colored history accusing anyone who does not agree with the now 100% verified Hillary Clinton concocted fake narrative of Trump-Russia collusion of being a Putin agent.

The Democrat Congressman is so unhinged when it comes to Trump and Russia that he even launched a webpage with flow charts and arrows trying to connect Trump to Putin

This time the smug and arrogant Swalwell took things way to far, accusing Tucker Carlson of being a puppet of the Kremlin.

Tucker was literally left speechless and had to cut of the interview out of fear of “exploding” in anger against the braindead Swalwell.

Eric SwalwellFISA memoTucker Carlson

