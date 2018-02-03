Smug Democrat Congressman accuses Tucker Carlson of being a puppet of the Kremlin (Video)

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell has a colored history accusing anyone who does not agree with the now 100% verified Hillary Clinton concocted fake narrative of Trump-Russia collusion of being a Putin agent.
The Democrat Congressman is so unhinged when it comes to Trump and Russia that he even launched a webpage with flow charts and arrows trying to connect Trump to Putin
This time the smug and arrogant Swalwell took things way to far, accusing Tucker Carlson of being a puppet of the Kremlin.
Tucker was literally left speechless and had to cut of the interview out of fear of “exploding” in anger against the braindead Swalwell.
