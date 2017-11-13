Slush fund, pay-to-play Clinton Foundation facing financial meltdown

It should come as little surprise to see a new report detailing how the slush fund Clinton Foundation is now under severe financial strain after the world’s largest corporations are ending their contributions to the “charity.” And why would anyone in their right mind give a cent to the foundation which was merely a money laundering operation built on the Clinton’s influence and access in Washington DC.

Now that the presidential loser Hillary Clinton, is not sitting in the White House, the Clinton Foundation has no service to offer its “contributors.”

A new report by the International Business Times suggests the Clinton Foundation is facing a severe financial downturn after the world’s largest corporations ended all contributions to the slush fund “charity.”

Major corporations have stopped all donations to the Clinton Foundation ever since Donald Trump (not Hillary) won the 2016 US election. That list includes…“Boeing, Chevron, Daimler Trucks North America, Dell, Duke Energy, General Electric, Humana, Lockheed Martin and UPS.”

The IB Times reports…

Most of the companies that have previously donated to the Clinton Foundation didn’t contribute in the second quarter of 2017, according to the organization’s website, although some, including Acxiom Corporation, BTIG LLC, Google and Starkey Hearing Technologies, have. Cities, countries, foundations and other nonprofits also donate to the foundation, and some contributed in 2017. It’s impossible to know precisely what’s happened to Clinton Foundation fundraising in the year since Secretary Clinton lost. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation submits financial information to the Internal Revenue Service once per year, and information on both 2016 and 2017 is not yet publicly available. But International Business Times contacted nearly 50 major corporations that had previously donated to the foundation, asking if they had made new contributions after the 2016 presidential campaign. Thirty of them did not respond or declined to comment on the questions. Of the 18 that did, all said they had not made new donations.

According to The Gateway Pundit, reports of corporations turning their back on the foundation come amid a report largely ignored by the mainstream media, where hedge fund manager and self-described Wall Street whistleblower, Charles Ortel, alleges the Clinton Foundation purposely hid payments attached to the now infamous ‘Russia-Uranium One’ deal.

Infowars reports…

To stress the gravity of the Clinton Foundation’s Russian Uranium One scandal, Ortel told Infowars.com that he believes Clinton Foundation financial reports are criminally fraudulent in failing to report payments received in relation to the Russian Uranium One Scandal. ***** Take 2009 results , for example, completed during 2010,” Ortel argued. “You will not find combining results for the Clinton Foundation, by “Initiative” on the Clinton Foundation website as these are purposefully omitted. But you will find these key results on versions of the required audit that are obtained here in New York (punch in EIN: 31-1580204) and look at the 2009 filing.” […]“These show total contributions (normally these are from the general public) of $82.9 million and total grants (normally these are from governments and from foundations) of $162.9 million,” he continued. “Focus on the column “CHAI” (Clinton Health Access Initiative) that shows contributions of $15.5 million of the combined total) and $159.7 in grants of the total). Clearly “CHAI” existed during 2009 as a material portion of the Clinton Foundation.”

Wall Street whistleblower, Charles Ortel wonders, “who contributed $159.7 million to “CHAI” in 2009?”

