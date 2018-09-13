Skripal poisoning hoax takes strange turn with RT’s exclusive interview of UK “suspects” (Video)

The two men named by UK authorities (and one hysterical Theresa May) as suspects in the Sergei and Yulia Skripal case reached out to RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan to tell their side of story.

Simonyan does an excellent job of questioning the two men about many unanswered questions regarding their bizarre implication in the ‘Novichok hoax’ that has seriously damaged UK relations with Russia.

Taking a look at the exclusive interview, it is clear that things have gone from weird, to a lot weirder, in the Skripal storyline.

Via RT…

The two men reached out to RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, as they wanted to tell their story. The first thing she asked them was to confirm their names, and they said that they were indeed Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, and that those were their real names.

She then asked them whether they worked for the GRU – Russian intelligence. They immediately denied it.

“You honestly look very tense,” Simonyan noted.

“And how would you look after all of that?” Petrov responded, before Boshirov said the British investigation “ruined their lives.”

“Well, we came there [to the UK] on March 2, then went to a railway station to see the timetable. We arrived in Salisbury on March 3 and tried to walk through the town, but we lasted for only half an hour because it was covered in snow,” Petrov said.

Of course, we went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn’t do it because there was muddy slush everywhere. The town was covered by this slush. We got wet, took the nearest train and came back [to London].”

“We spent no more than an hour in Salisbury, mainly because of the lags between trains,” Boshirov said.“Maybe we did [approach] Skripal’s house, but we don’t know where is it located.”

“On March 4 we returned [to Salisbury] because everything had melted away in London, there was warm and sunny weather. We specifically went there [again] to see the Old Sarum and the cathedral and decided to finish this thing on March 4,” said Petrov.

Simonyan clarified: “What thing?”

“To see the cathedral,” Petrov replied.

When Margarita Simonyan asked the two men whether they had Novichok or any poison with them, they emphatically said no. Then she asked whether they had the Nina Ricci perfume bottle that has been shown as evidence.

“Isn’t it silly for decent lads to have women’s perfume? The customs are checking everything, they would have questions as to why men have women’s perfume in their luggage. We didn’t have it,” Boshirov said.

Both Petrov and Boshirov sounded distressed as they spoke about how their lives had changed since they were named in the UK as Russian intelligence agents, who attempted to poison the Skripals.

“When your life turned upside down, you don’t know what to do and where to go. We’re afraid of going out, we fear for ourselves, our lives and lives of our loved ones,” Boshirov said.

Asked whether they had recently been to any European state, the two said they were.

“Sure… in Switzerland we were for a couple of times… we spent New year in Switzerland.” The journey was part of their vacation, however the two have also been in Europe to do business that is related to sports nutrition.

“We examine the market, look if there is something new – some biologically active additives, amino acids, vitamins, microelements. We pick up the most necessary, come here and decide how to deliver the new products from this market here.”

After asked if they were people on the screenshots released by the UK, the men said they indeed were.

“Yes. We have these clothes, this jacket is hanging in my wardrobe. The shoes are bought in England…This is the clothes were are currently wearing.”

“Are these clothes currently in Russia?” Simonyan asked.

“Yes, of course, we can show it.”

The RT editor-in-chief also touched upon the most puzzling picture of the two, the photo from the Gatwick airport.

“Here is the picture that puzzled the whole world, Gatwick airport, you are leaving through a gate literally in the same times, almost the same second. How did it happen?” she asked.

“We always go together through the same corridor and the same custom service officer or a policeman. One goes, the other waits. We went through the corridor together, we always [do it] together. How did it happen? It’s better to ask them [UK police],” Boshirov replied.