Shakespeare in the Park protestor brings truth to theater, screaming: “CNN IS ISIS!”

The Shakespeare in the Park rendition of Julius Caesar was interrupted by conservative activists calling out the production and its sponsors for their deliberate promotion of violence against the US President.

The play celebrates the assassination of President Trump, and pressed on with its radicalization of spectators even after the shooting of GOP Rep. Scalise and GOP aides by a devout Bernie Sanders supporter last week.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

The New York Times and CNN’s parent company Time Warner are standing by their sponsorship of a play that depicts the brutal assassination of President Donald Trump, raising the question of whether the news reporting outlets should retain their credentials to cover and have access to President Trump. Delta Airlines and Bank of America have reportedly dropped their support for the play in the wake of public outrage over the play’s depiction of Trump’s assassination.

Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec interrupted the Trump assassination play.

The first protester screamed “Goebbels would be proud! Liberal Hate Kills!”…

The second protester stormed the stage speaking truth to the fact that CNN has been an ardent supporter of ISIS…“Goebbels would be proud! CNN IS ISIS!”