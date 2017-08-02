Seymour Hersh confirms in new audio that Seth Rich was connected to Wikileaks (Audio)

The Seth Rich murder case continues to unravel, revealing that Rich was connected to Wikileaks and the DNC hacking, blowing apart the Hillary Clinton concocted fake Russia meddling narrative.
According to The Gateway Pundit, award winning journalist Seymour Hersh stated on the record that not only was Seth Rich in contact with WikiLeaks, but that he managed to get his hands on some of the original communications between Rich and Wikileaks!
In the audio posted below, Hersh confirms that WikiLeaks had direct password access to the protected DropBox where Rich was uploading the files leaked from the DNC.
Audio tape of Seymour Hersh discussing WikiLeaks DNC leaks and Seth Rich https://t.co/STp9u7Vtbn h/t @CassandraRules
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 1, 2017
“There are no DNC or Podesta emails that exist beyond May 21 or 22, last email from either one of those groups. What the report says is that some time in late Spring… he makes contact with WikiLeaks, that’s in his computer,” he says. “Anyway, they found what he had done is that he had submitted a series of documents — of emails, of juicy emails, from the DNC.”
Hersh explains that it was unclear how the negotiations went, but that WikiLeaks did obtain access to a password protected DropBox where Rich had put the files.
“All I know is that he offered a sample, an extensive sample, I’m sure dozens of emails, and said ‘I want money.’ Later, WikiLeaks did get the password, he had a DropBox, a protected DropBox,” he said. They got access to the DropBox.”
Hersh also states that Rich had concerns about something happening to him, and had
“The word was passed, according to the NSA report, he also shared this DropBox with a couple of friends, so that ‘if anything happens to me it’s not going to solve your problems,’” he added. “WikiLeaks got access before he was killed.”