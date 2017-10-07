Sex crackpot, liberal left hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and his close connection to Obamas and Clintons

Hollywood producer and liberal left hero Harvey Weinstein has become toxic as a New York Times expose detailed decades of sexual harassment of aspiring actresses. Big surprise, who would have thought that liberal left Hollywood elites are complete hypocrites.

One power couple Weinstein was particularly found of was the Clintons. We can see why Weinstein and Bill Clinton would get along. The conversations they must have had.

Weinstein was one of Hillary Clinton’s biggest donors, having raised millions for the pathetic loser Democratic presidential candidate.

Hillary Clinton has yet to disavow Weinstein’s actions or return his large financial contributions made to the Clinton campaign.

Page Six reported…

Harvey Weinstein is throwing a starry fundraiser for Hillary Clinton on Monday with co-hosts Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Weinstein and his designer wife, Georgina Chapman, are planning a dinner and conversation with Clinton at their Manhattan home to benefit the Hillary Victory Fund. We’re told the event will be for around 50. Weinstein has hosted fundraisers at his townhouse, as well as his home in Connecticut, for President Obama in 2011, ’12 and ’13.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the fundraiser for Clinton brought in $1.8 million.

From Deadline…

Something in the neighborhood of $1.8 million was raised at Harvey Weinstein’s star-packed fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in New York City Monday night, sources tell Deadline. The event for 50 or so Clinton supporters at Weinstein’s Manhattan home drew some major Hollywood names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Candice Bergen, Bethenny Frankel and designers Vera Wang and Tory Burch.

Weinstein threw a lavish concert for Hillary Clinton at the St. James Theatre…

THR wrote…

Hosted by Billy Crystal, the Oct. 17 evening at the St. James Theatre will include performances and appearances by Julia Roberts, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emily Blunt, Angela Bassett, Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Mirren and more. Broadway is bulking up for Hillary Clinton. Stephen Schwartz, Harvey Weinstein, Jordan Roth, Richie Jackson and Anna Wintour are producing a star-studded fundraiser concert in support of the Democratic presidential candidate. The show will be livestreamed on Clinton’s website as well as her campaign’s YouTube and Facebook pages

Weinstein was also a big supporter of former POTUS Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama gushed about what an “inspiration” Weinstein was.

White House archives from a 2013 event: “Remarks by the First Lady at Careers in Film Symposium.”

MRS. OBAMA: Oh, I can tell. I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day. (Applause.) Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse. And the fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen for all of you should say something not about me or about this place, but about you. Everybody — we are here because of you.

To be fair not all Democrats are remaining silent on Weinstein’s past.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

According to ABC News’ Ali Rogan, a spokesperson for Senator Cory Booker says the 2020 hopeful is donating $7800 from the embattled Hollywood producer to New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault. More Democrats have followed suit, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.