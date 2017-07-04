Serbia’s new Prime Minister says she will choose EU over Russia

Serbia will choose EU over Russia if forced to choose, say new Prime Minister.

Serbia’s new Prime Minister says if forced, then Serbia will choose closer ties with the European Union over Russia.

Bloomberg reports that Serbia’s Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic ,said she’d continue a path started by her predecessor, President Aleksandar Vucic, to make the country ready for EU membership by the time her term ends in 2020. Eastern Europe’s first openly gay woman to lead a government, she was handpicked by Vucic to replace him after he won an April vote.

Speaking from the government office in Belgrade on Friday, across from the shell of the Defense Ministry that was illegally bombed by NATO during the Kosovo war in 1999, Brnabic said…

“The EU is where we’re going – that’s clear.’’ “We do have emotional ties with Russia because of tradition, culture and religion. There are many people in Serbia who completely perceive Russia as our big brother, our protector.’’

Brnabic said sentiments towards Russia can’t be disregarded, “but our strategic path is the EU.’’

Brnabic’s statement was the clearest yet on the Balkan state’s direction as it seeks to re-integrate itself with western Europe while keeping hold of its tight relationship with Russia. The country of 7.1 million is trying to follow its fellow former Yugoslav republics Slovenia and Croatia into the EU to help raise living standards that are just over a third of the bloc’s average. At the same time, it occupies an important geopolitical position for both Russia and western nations as they struggle to wield influence on Europe’s southeastern fringe. The dinar weakened 0.2 percent to trade at 120.6691 against the euro at 10:44 a.m. in Belgrade. The yield on Serbia’s dollar bonds maturing in 2021 rose two basis point to 3.345 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Brnabic obviously has not visited Greece, Italy, Spain, or Portugal to see the economic “benefits” of joining the EU regime.

The Brussels regime has been pressuring Serbia to apply sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, for which the European Union played an integral role in overthrowing the legitimate government in Kiev in 2014.

While Serbia is not in the EU, president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vucic has resisted imposing sanctions on Russia.

Brnabic, a europhile leader, appears to be more open to create a trade rift with Russia as the EU commands, which will inherently cripple Serbia and position European banks to move in for the final neo-liberal pillaging of the Balkan nation.

As president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, Vucic still holds sway over Brnabic’s government despite moving to the nominally ceremonial presidential role. He took advantage of the standoff between Russia and the EU when he was premier by pledging to overhaul the judiciary and economy and embrace the bloc’s values, while also accepting investment and arms from Moscow. He also refused to follow the bloc’s sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, a stance Brnabic couldn’t say she would continue if it imperils EU accession. “I can’t comment on that right now because in the Balkans, it’s very difficult to commit to anything,” said Brnabic, 41, , a U.S.- and U.K.-educated political independent and Vucic’s former public administration minister. “It’s a difficult region.”

Bloomberg reports that Brnabic also appeared willing to concede on the issue of Kosovo's secession, should the EU require…