Senile-In-Chief: Two Minutes of Joe Biden Wandering Around Looking Lost

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Hmm. A dazed, muddleheaded, easily angered, overtly senile (and reputedly also somewhat pedophilic) 79-year-old geezer with a penchant for sniffing young girl’s hair and wandering off stage exit left …or is it right? …or is it straight down the middle? …whatever! …as the person allegedly in charge of the USSA’s vast nuclear arsenal? C’mon, man!

What could possibly go wrong?

Why the collective West continues to pay fealty to this obviously doddery empty shell of a man is beyond me. But I think that the fact that they do speaks volumes about the quality of they themselves as citizens. As the late great George Carlin was fond of saying:

“Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests. That’s right.”

Could it be that maybe the West has stupid, degenerate leaders because the people that they rule over are themselves also stupid and degenerate? Just a thought. They say that a dogs’ personality reflects that of its owners. Well, if that fact translates from politicians over to the people they own …er, I meant represent (insert sarcastic giggle here) …then boy are we in trouble!

And by ‘we” I mean the collective, non-mentally ill portion of those that populate Planet Earth.

At least for now.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report