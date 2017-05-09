Senator Rand Paul reveals Barack Obama was spying on him and other members of Congress

Senator Rand Paul has voiced allegations that the Obama White House intercepted intelligence from the NSA (National Security Agency) on him and other members of Congress.

Senator Paul has asked President Trump to conduct a formal investigation.

Paul quietly asked for the probe nearly a month ago in a letter to President Trump…

“An anonymous source recently alleged to me that my name, as well as the names of other Members of Congress, were unmasked, queried or both, in intelligence reports of intercepts during the prior administration.” “In light of the revelations that the names of persons associated with the Trump campaign were unmasked, I believe the allegations that myself and other elected members of the legislative branch may have also been unmasked or caught in intelligence gathering warrants investigation.”

Via Circa News...