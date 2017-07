Tucker Carlson speaks with on Senator Lindsey Graham over President Trump’s decision to strike Syria over a false flag chemical attack staged by ISIS and White Helmets.

The BOMBSHELL: Senator Lindsey Graham admits that we need to remove Syria to destroy Iran. The US attack on Syria has nothing to do with defeating ISIS, but has everything to do with destroying Iran.

And Graham hints (strongly) that boots on the ground are coming to Syria.

This is madness..and a must watch!