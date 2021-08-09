in Latest, Video

‘Scaled back’ 60th birthday party 😂😂😂 Obama parties like its 2019

‘Liberal elites are laughing at us!’ Obama’s ‘scaled back’ 60th birthday party draws celeb guests & ire from conservatives

Dozens of celebrities, politicians and other ‘close friends’ have reportedly flocked to former US president Barack Obama’s mansion for a ‘maskless’ birthday party, triggering a tsunami of criticism from conservatives.

Alex Christoforou

