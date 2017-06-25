Saudi Arabia won’t “go soft” on Putin anymore, vows to destroy “Russian forces in Syria in 3 days”

Newly appointed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a war criminal of highest magnitude.

The new future king, is also suffering from delusions of grandeur, stating yesterday that he “won’t ‘go soft’ on Russia anymore,” noting that Saudi Arabia’s “military capabilities will be enough to destroy Russian forces in Syria in 3 days.”

Last week The Duran reported…

King Salman, the leader of the Saudi regime has changed the succession to the throne bypassing now former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef in favour of newly appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Salman is widely seen as the man responsible for Saudi’s increasingly radical and destabilising foreign policy moves including the Saudi war on Yemen and the increased covert funding to Salafist terror groups. Many also claim that he is the architect of the current boycott of fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member state Qatar.

Yesterday Saudi Arabia war prince issued an ultimatum to Qatar that is the work of a power-mad, childish nation that does not understand the meaning or function of international relations.

Zerohedge reports…

As a reminder, the full list contained such demands as reducing diplomatic representation with Iran, shutting down the Turkish military base that is being established (Turkey has already balked at the threat), severing ties with terrorist organization, shutting down Al Jazeera and all affiliated channels, and so on. The demands are explicitly aimed at dismantling Qatar’s two-decade-old interventionist foreign policy, which has reflected the clout generated by its vast natural gas and oil wealth but incensed conservative Arab peers over its alleged support for Islamists they regard as mortal threats to their dynastic rule.

The official Saudi Press Agency reports that Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the main threat to Saudi Arabia.

“I think there is many terrorist groups in Syria that must be defeated. But it’s the Russians who tries to expand terrorism in the Middle East. It’s not difficult to imagine how much the spirits of these terrorists been raised, obviously,Russia is helping terrorists by attacking FSA militants.”

Mohammed bin Salman continued his delusional rant…

“Saudi Arabia won’t ‘go soft’ on Russia, we will issue an ultimatum to Mr. Putin. If Russia continues its indiscriminate bombing, we should make clear that we will take steps to hold its forces at greater risk. Russia must keep in mind that our military capabilities will be enough to destruct Russian forces in Syria in 3 days.”

At age 31, Mohammed bin Salman controlled the Saudi Arabia’s defence policy and was overseeing a massive internal economic overhaul.

His sudden appointment to the position of crown prince places him as first in line to the throne of the jihadist sponsoring Kingdom of terror.

What do you think, is the Saudi Prince trying to bluff Russia, or does he actually believe his own statement?