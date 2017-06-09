Saudi Arabia releases massive list of terrorists supported by Qatar

The irony and hypocrisy is beyond measure. Saudi Arabia is now publishing lists of terrorist entities funded by other nations (in this case Qatar).
Here is the list of terrorist entities that Saudi Arabia sponsors…
1. ISIS
2. Al Qaeda
No more terrorist entities are needed to complete this list.
BREAKING: Saudi, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain designate 58 Individuals & 12 entities in #Qatar as Terrorist. Clear escalation: https://t.co/K2ZhYlEwAo
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 8, 2017
Arab states including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain, have released a list that designates 59 individuals and 12 entities in Qatar as terrorist. The complete list of those named includes Qataris, Jordanians, Egyptians, Kuwaitis, Libyans.
Which is ironic because as some have point out, we now live in a world in which terrorist are ratting out other terrorists, and all because of Trump’s recent trip to the middle east.
According to a statement released by Al Arabiya, the four countries released the names in…
“light of their commitment to fighting terrorism, drying up their sources of funding, combating extremist ideology and its dissemination and working together to eradicate it and immunize communities.”
“As a result of the continued violation by the authorities in Doha of the obligations and agreements signed by them, including the pledge not to support or harbor elements or organizations that threaten the security of states and to ignore the repeated contacts that they called upon to fulfill what they had signed in the Riyadh Agreement of 2013, its implementing mechanism and the supplementary agreement in 2014; The four States have agreed to classify 59 individuals and 12 entities on their prohibited lists of terrorists, which will be updated in succession and announced.”
The list of designated individuals:
1. Khalifa Mohammed Turki al-Subaie – Qatari
2. Abdelmalek Mohammed Yousef Abdel Salam – Jordanian
3. Ashraf Mohammed Yusuf Othman Abdel Salam – Jordanian
4. Ibrahim Eissa Al-Hajji Mohammed Al-Baker – Qatari
5. Abdulaziz bin Khalifa al-Attiyah – Qatari
6. Salem Hassan Khalifa Rashid al-Kuwari – Qatari
7. Abdullah Ghanem Muslim al-Khawar – Qatari
8. Saad bin Saad Mohammed al-Kaabi – Qatari
9. Abdullatif bin Abdullah al-Kuwari – Qatari
10. Mohammed Saeed Bin Helwan al-Sakhtari – Qatari
11. Abdul Rahman bin Omair al-Nuaimi – Qatari
12. Abdul Wahab Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Hmeikani – Yemeni
13. Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Rabban – Qatari
14. Abdullah Bin Khalid al-Thani – Qatari
15. Abdul Rahim Ahmad al-Haram – Qatari
16. Hajjaj bin Fahad Hajjaj Mohammed al-Ajmi – Kuwaiti
17. Mubarak Mohammed al-Ajji – Qatari
18. Jaber bin Nasser al-Marri – Qatari
19. Yusuf Abdullah al-Qaradawi – Egyptian
20. Mohammed Jassim al-Sulaiti – Qatari
21. Ali bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi – Qatari
22. Hashem Saleh Abdullah al-Awadhi – Qatari
23. Ali Mohammed Mohammed al-Salabi – Libyan
24. Abdelhakim Belhadj – Libyan
25. Mahdi Harati – Libyan
26. Ismail Muhammad Mohammed al-Salabi – Libyan
27. Al-Sadiq Abdulrahman Ali al-Ghuraini – Libyan
28. Hamad Abdullah Al-Futtais al-Marri – Qatari
29. Mohamed Ahmed Shawky Islambouli – Egyptian
30. Tariq Abdelmagoud Ibrahim al-Zomor – Egyptian
31. Mohamed Abdelmaksoud Mohamed Afifi – Egyptian
32. Mohamed el-Saghir Abdel Rahim Mohamed – Egyptian
33. Wagdy Abdelhamid Ghoneim – Egyptian
34. Hassan Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Al Dokki Al Houti – UAE
35. Hakem al-Humaidi al-Mutairi – Saudi / Kuwaiti
36. Abdullah al-Muhaysini – Saudi
37. Hamed Abdullah Ahmed al-Ali – Kuwaiti
38. Ayman Ahmed Abdel Ghani Hassanein – Egyptian
39. Assem Abdel-Maged Mohamed Madi – Egyptian
40. Yahya Aqil Salman Aqeel – Egyptian
41. Mohamed Hamada el-Sayed Ibrahim – Egyptian
42. Abdel Rahman Mohamed Shokry Abdel Rahman – Egyptian
43. Hussein Mohamed Reza Ibrahim Youssef – Egyptian
44. Ahmed Abdelhafif Mahmoud Abdelhady – Egyptian
45. Muslim Fouad Tafran – Egyptian
46. Ayman Mahmoud Sadeq Rifat – Egyptian
47. Mohamed Saad Abdel-Naim Ahmed – Egyptian
48. Mohamed Saad Abdel Muttalib Abdo Al-Razaki – Egyptian
49. Ahmed Fouad Ahmed Gad Beltagy – Egyptian
50. Ahmed Ragab Ragab Soliman – Egyptian
51. Karim Mohamed Mohamed Abdel Aziz – Egyptian
52. Ali Zaki Mohammed Ali – Egyptian
53. Naji Ibrahim Ezzouli – Egyptian
54. Shehata Fathi Hafez Mohammed Suleiman – Egyptian
55. Muhammad Muharram Fahmi Abu Zeid – Egyptian
56. Amr Abdel Nasser Abdelhak Abdel-Barry – Egyptian
57. Ali Hassan Ibrahim Abdel-Zaher – Egyptian
58. Murtada Majeed al-Sindi – Bahraini
59. Ahmed Al-Hassan al-Daski – Bahraini
List of entities:
1. Qatar Volunteer Center – Qatar
2. Doha Apple Company (Internet and Technology Support Company) – Qatar
3. Qatar Charity – Qatar
4. Sheikh Eid al-Thani Charity Foundation (Eid Charity) – Qatar
5. Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services – Qatar
6. Saraya Defend Benghazi – Libya
7. Saraya al-Ashtar – Bahrain
8. February 14 Coalition – Bahrain
9. The Resistance Brigades – Bahrain
10. Hezbollah Bahrain – Bahrain
11. Saraya al-Mukhtar – Bahrain
12. Harakat Ahrar Bahrain – Bahrain Movement