Samantha Power gets PUMMELED on twitter after she voices her support for Al Qaeda proxy White Helmets

Now that the the US State Department’s support for the White Helmets is “under active review,” according to a CBS News report…which as close as you will get to the United States government admitting that the entire Douma chemical attack was a complete hoax…the die hard Deep State shills are crawling out from under their holes to express their “outrage” that the Al Qaeda proxy PR jihadists (branded the White Helmets) may finally be disbanded and defunded.

Which would essentially mean no more bullshit false flags in Syria.

Former UN Ambassador under former POTUS Obama, Samantha Power (a woman who lusts after the overthrow of Assad), tweeted out her loyal support for the jihadist group, sprinkled with some hollywood Oscar propaganda, believing she could fool millions of twitter users who recognize the White Helmets for what they truly are…head chopping, Al Qaeda/ISIS terrorists.

The unbelievable work of @SyriaCivilDef has been recognized around the world. The doc about them won an Oscar. Just last month honored by @McCainInstitute. This is a truly tragic mistake. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) May 4, 2018

This is beyond belief and must be fixed immediately. The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) are volunteers who have heroically and selflessly saved tens of thousands of lives https://t.co/VRIUFdOnm3 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) May 4, 2018

Twitter users PUMMELED Power in the ground for her lies and war mongering…

Do. Not. Touch. Our. Precious. Propaganda. Machine. Yours truly Deep state lackey. — Maria (@vampirelesbians) May 4, 2018

they are false and CIA operative who faked all aspect of the war and committed a genocide crime and must be brought on war crimes and their supporters. — dr shibli sawalha (@sawalha_shibli) May 4, 2018

in what world are you living Samantha? White Helmets is known by Syrian people as Al-Qaeda supporters since the begging of this Saudi sponsored war. Oh yeah. "has been recognized by the world' (who believed fake news) You are so naive – even feel sorry 4 you. — Good Planet (@indyproject) May 4, 2018

LMAO they are the terrorists that provide false flag attacks to US and UK government and support ISIS in any way they can! SHAME ON YOU for supporting them! — SnarkySiberian2111 (@siberian2111) May 4, 2018

Now that Assad's future is all but secured, the propaganda value of humanitarian aid as a means of promoting foreign military intervention is no longer economically viable — Ammar Ali Qureshi (@AmmarAliQureshi) May 4, 2018

Maybe they have, but you cannot say they've been truthful. Fake news and photo's have been uncovered which even Assad claimed over two years ago, I believe Assad and that not everything is as it seems. — Manding (@McGuyver123) May 4, 2018

"volonteers" who can have shirt with # on it, clean helmets( always white no matter what, must be clean before photos) and great angle on each of them just like they stand still. Let me talk about that to my plenty french friends in my country … — From France (@FromFrance3) May 4, 2018

Everyone knows theyre the propaganda arm of al qaida, the games up Samantha — David 🔴 [LFC] (@dabu289) May 4, 2018

Are you posturing or deluded? Cat’s out of the bag on the White Helmets. The PR wing and ‘soft power’ resource for Al Quaeda in Syria. Besides war’s winding down in Syria, what else is there left for them to do but stage fake chemical weapons attacks? — jennifer emmaline (@emmalineJen) May 4, 2018

Just know that the support you and your ilk provide this black ops Deep State-sanctioned group of "volunteers" goes to constantly manufacturing events that facilitate the political leadership's geopolitical ambitions, regardless of legality or constitutionality. Shame on you. — Alex David (@AlexiusDavidus) May 4, 2018

They're terrorist and propagandists. Often seen posing with Al Qadea and ISIS. Good move on the President's part. — Brian O'Connor, Jr (@Corsair1977) May 4, 2018

#Whitehelmets Chronicling Western Media Exploitation of Syrian Children: UKs Channel 4 Portrays White Helmets and Nour al-Zinki Terrorists Who Beheaded 12 Year Old Boy As Ordinary Farmers and Factory Workers https://t.co/5OUQ6gB6kc … #Syria #Terrorists #childexploitation #PSYOPS — WhiteHelmetsExposed (@WhiteHelmetsEXP) May 4, 2018

The only wise decision this administration has taken. White helmet job is over for US so the funding is cut. — The Escapist (@sgkhal) May 4, 2018

They are teerorists. What sort of nonsense do you represent? — Muhammad Abbass (@Rabbitnexus) May 4, 2018

Dear Samantha the war criminal, Your propaganda only can live for so long. — Pollux Chung (@polluxc) May 4, 2018

It’s beyond belief that our tax money went to #AlQaeda at first place. — Moleriks (@moleriks) May 4, 2018

Yes heroically saved ISIS lives, and maybe a few dozen women/children for propaganda purposes. Am sure you already knew that though. — Sirus (@StakGoldSilver) May 4, 2018

Your mistake was to allow the star of your fake video to survive. How many kids have been killed in the making of these videos? Shame on you. — Morning chorus (@ianbrealey) May 4, 2018

The truth has a funny thing of hitting you when you least expect it! — Alberto Thomas (@AlbertoThomas) May 4, 2018

Whether or not a film won an Oscar has no relevance. Don't elevate AMPAS to some sort of moral or humanitarian importance. — nofollowers🎗 (@loose_thread) May 4, 2018

