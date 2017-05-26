Samantha Power criticizes Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, forgetting that she supported Saudi war crimes in Yemen (Video)

Hard to believe that the former UN Ambassador under Barack Obama, Samantha Power, would have the balls to talk down to US President Trump for supporting Saudi Arabia, citing the brutal Kingdom’s war against Yemen.

Power’s conveniently forgot that she proceeded over an American UN mission that voted for numerous illegal wars and government coups, including the overthrow of a democratically elected Ukraine government, the illegal destruction of Libya, and supporting ISIS as it invaded Syria.

And then there is Yemen, for which Power voted to support Saudi Arabia in its large scale bombing campaign on the poorest nation in the middle east.

Luckily, where Power’s memory fails her, many on twitter were around to remind her of her hypocrisy and outright criminality.

“@SamanthaJPower Without your vote for UNSC res 2216 there would be no Saudi war on #Yemen. You are part of this war”

For a country whose attacks on civilians in Yemen — and inability to learn from mistakes — have been devastating to human life https://t.co/iXudoN8In3 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower You voted for the Saudi war on #Yemen. You are personally responsible — Ali AlAhmed (@AliAlAhmed_en) May 21, 2017

@SamanthaJPower Without your vote for UNSC res 2216 there would be no Saudi war on #Yemen. You are part of this war — Ali AlAhmed (@AliAlAhmed_en) May 21, 2017

@SamanthaJPower Obama did $115 billion worth of arms deals with the kingdom.

You were part of the administration hmm

That's hypocrisy Ms.power. — فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower For context, the Obama administration inked over 100 B in arms deals to Saudi over 2 terms pic.twitter.com/ABcCyEj1We — Akshaya Kumar (@AkshayaSays) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower Are you forreal? How many civilians died in Yemen and Pakistan due to your drone strikes? — يوسف (@CalumChamberss) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower lol you would know. Good job on Libya btw! — Bruce Failson Reed (@underscoremorgn) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower my god lady you are either the biggest jackass in the history of the world or kust stupid as hell — Stephen Coleman (@Olinecoacher) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower You embody hypocrisy to the fullest. Repulsive. — isa-maria (@isamariasmith) May 21, 2017

@SamanthaJPower You can't be serious. You supported Saudi terrorism in Syria…and the US armed al Qaeda and helped ISIS. Dems & Reps just love war 😡 — Janice Kortkamp (@JaniceKortkamp) May 21, 2017

Power’s is a classic example of a former warmonger diplomat living in a neo-liberal glass house.

Jimmy Dore has an easy time tearing apart Samantha Power in the video segment below…